Sharan Karunakaran arrested for assault

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in an anti-Islamic hate-motivated investigation.

On April 6, 2023, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Toronto Police responded to calls for service at two Scarborough mosques in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue areas.

It is alleged that:

the accused was operating a dark coloured vehicle and attended the above mentioned mosques

the accused entered the parking lots, attempting to hit worshippers and other vehicles

following the incidents at the two mosques, the accused travelled to Scarborough Town Centre and entered the mall. While inside the mall, he harassed and threatened several customers, shouting anti-Islamic and derogatory comments

Sharan Karunakaran, 28, was charged on May 3, 2023 with:

two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance two counts of Assault with a Weapon five counts of Criminal Harassment Uttering Threats of Bodily Harm Assault Indecent Exhibition in Public Place Commit an Indecent Act with Intent to Insult/Offend Another

He was also charged by York Regional Police on April 7, 2023, in relation to a separate incident that occurred at a mosque in Markham

