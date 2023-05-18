Travis Noseworthy arrested by Toronto police for arson

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in an Arson investigation.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., emergency services responded to multiple fires in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area.

It is alleged that:

a man intentionally set fire to a dumpster, as well as the rear of a business along Danforth Avenue that had multiple second floor residential units above

The fire then spread to multiple businesses and apartments

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the man was identified and arrested.

Travis Noseworthy, 42, has been charged with:

eight counts of Arson – Disregard for Human Life Arson – Damage to property six counts of Fail to Comply with Probation

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at New Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto, 10 Armoury Street, in courtroom 205.

