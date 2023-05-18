Travis Noseworthy arrested by Toronto police for arson

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in an Arson investigation.
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., emergency services responded to multiple fires in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area.
It is alleged that:
- a man intentionally set fire to a dumpster, as well as the rear of a business along Danforth Avenue that had multiple second floor residential units above
- The fire then spread to multiple businesses and apartments
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the man was identified and arrested.
Travis Noseworthy, 42, has been charged with:
- eight counts of Arson – Disregard for Human Life
- Arson – Damage to property
- six counts of Fail to Comply with Probation
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at New Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto, 10 Armoury Street, in courtroom 205.
Be the first to comment