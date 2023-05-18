Toronto man Kirk Keenan wanted by police

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a wanted man.
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, officers responded to an assault call in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area.
Kirk Keenan, 42, is wanted for:
- Assault
- Mischief Under $5000
He is described as 5’11”, with short brown hair and a brown beard. At the time of the offence, he was wearing grey sweatpants, a red and grey zip-up hoodie, and running shoes.
