Toronto man Kirk Keenan wanted by police

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a wanted man.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, officers responded to an assault call in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area.

Kirk Keenan, 42, is wanted for:

Assault Mischief Under $5000

He is described as 5’11”, with short brown hair and a brown beard. At the time of the offence, he was wearing grey sweatpants, a red and grey zip-up hoodie, and running shoes.

