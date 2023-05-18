Candace Greenwood wanted by Toronto police

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, police responded to a person with a knife call in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Road area.
Candace Greenwood, 39, of Toronto, is wanted for:
- Possession of a Weapon
- Utter Death Threats
- Harassment
- mischief Under $5000
- Breach Probation
Candace is described as 5’6″, 120lbs, thin build, and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track pants with a vertical black stripe down the side and white sneakers. She may be operating a blue 2010 Ford F-150 pick-up truck with Ontario Licence BK46101. The truck has a blue cap covering the bed.
