Candace Greenwood wanted by Toronto police

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, police responded to a person with a knife call in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Road area.

Candace Greenwood, 39, of Toronto, is wanted for:

Possession of a Weapon Utter Death Threats Harassment mischief Under $5000 Breach Probation

Candace is described as 5’6″, 120lbs, thin build, and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track pants with a vertical black stripe down the side and white sneakers. She may be operating a blue 2010 Ford F-150 pick-up truck with Ontario Licence BK46101. The truck has a blue cap covering the bed.

