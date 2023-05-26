Hansel Duarte Quintela charged with the murder of Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo

This article was last updated on May 26, 2023

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, police responded to an unknown trouble call in the Harbord Street and Ossington Ave area.

It is alleged that:

paramedics and police located a woman with signs of serious injuries

the woman was pronounced deceased on scene

The victim has been identified as Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, 50, of Toronto.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Hansel Duarte Quintela, 51, of Toronto, was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with:

Second Degree Murder

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 22, 2023, at The Toronto Regional Bail Centre, at 10 a.m., in courtroom 204.

