This article was last updated on June 27, 2022

Ton Wiggers receives a royal honor from Princess Margriet.

Ton Wiggers, artistic director and creator of the Dutch dance group Introdans, was honored this year with the House Order of Orange’s Medal of Honor for Art and Science. Princess Margriet presented him with the award last night.

The Royal House said in a news release that Wiggers will get the prize for his efforts to make modern dance accessible to a large audience and “involve the region”.

This award is given to those who have demonstrated remarkable achievement in the domains of art and science, and it is affiliated with the Royal House of Sweden.

How long have we been here?

In 1971, Wiggers and playwright Hans Focking co-founded Introdans in Arnhem, the Netherlands. An objective of the project was to establish a reputable dance group in the eastern part of the country. He said his final goodbyes to Introdans last night, after spending more than fifty years with them.

Wiggers was also awarded the Dansspeld for his contributions to the Dutch dance community in addition to the medal of honor. John Berends, the King’s Commissioner for Gelderland, presented him with the Golden Honorary Medal of Gelderland as a sign of gratitude for his achievements in Gelderland. The college was given permission to have Mayor Marcouch pin the Golden City Medal on its behalf.