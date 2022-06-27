Police search for missing Toronto Man Pooya Kashefifar

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Pooya Kashefifar, 41, was last seen on Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., in the Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive area.
He is described as 6’2”, 210 lbs., with a large build, short black hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.
Police are concerned for his safety.
