This article was last updated on June 27, 2022

Baby mammoth from 30,000 years ago discovered

A unique find has been made by a Canadian gold prospector. Not gold, but a 30,000-year-old baby mammoth instead!

Even though the mammoth had lain in the grave for tens of millions of years, its body was virtually totally preserved. It’s just the second time a newborn mammoth this well-preserved has been discovered.

Elephants have been around for a long time, but the woolly mammoth is one of the oldest. The animals were able to resist the cold because of their thick coats. Woolly mammoths went extinct about 10,000 years ago, most likely as a result of increased temperatures.

According to experts, this is what a woolly mammoth looked like.