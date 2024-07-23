This article was last updated on July 23, 2024

Children from bombed Kyiv hospital to Princess Máxima Center

The Princess Máxima Center will receive four children from the bombed children’s hospital in Kyiv. The Utrecht hospital announced this after reporting from RTL.

The four children have cancer and are therefore transferred to the Princess Máxima Center, which specializes in pediatric oncology. The young patients will arrive in Utrecht in the coming days.

Two weeks ago Russia fired a rocket at the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine. Four people were killed and part of the building collapsed. Cancer patients can no longer go there for treatment and therefore have to be transferred.

No choice

For the Princess Máxima Center, it goes without saying that they will help, says Rob Pieters, member of the board of directors. “We are the largest children’s cancer center in Europe. If we don’t help, who will? We like to do it and when you see those children you simply have no choice.”

He also explains that continuity in cancer treatment for children is extremely important. “It is very bad if there are large holes in it, so in an emergency you try to take over the treatment as quickly as possible.”

It took a while before international cooperation between hospitals got started because the rocket impact made it difficult to access patient files.

Disaster within a disaster

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Princess Máxima Center has sheltered around 120 children from Ukraine. The hospital receives a new child almost every week. Now there are a number of extra ones.

Usually the children arrive alone with their mother. “The children often come from young families where the father is fighting in the war. So they are not allowed and cannot come along,” says Pieters. “That is also dramatic. It is actually a disaster within a disaster.”

That requires a lot of expertise from the Princess Máxima Center. The hospital must be able to provide support both in medical technical terms and in social and psychological areas. Even interpreters fulfill a social function.

A number of children have returned to Ukraine after successful treatment. Six patients have died in the Netherlands.

