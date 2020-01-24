Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Only Eats One Meal Per Day

If I co-founded a major social media platform and was worth more than $4 billion dollars — like Jack Dorsey, the Twitter CEO — I would eat like a queen. I’d start every day with eggs Benedict and OJ in bed, order in Sweetgreen for lunch, and spend dinner sampling every hip restaurant my city had to offer.

As it turns out, Dorsey lives his life a little bit differently.

In a video for Wired, the 43-year-old answered questions from real Twitter users. One person posed a question about the authenticity of some rumors about Dorsey’s wellness routine. Namely that he meditates for two hours a day, spends 52 minutes a day in the sauna, and eats five meals per week.

Is this article satire? Among other things, it claims that @jack:

– Regularly meditates 2hrs each day

– Spends 52 mins each day doing sauna + ice bath

– Eats just 5 meals per WEEKhttps://t.co/Tk0K2CRc06

— Peter Frank (@PeterKimFrank) April 11, 2019

“Some of it’s real,” Dorsey confirmed. “I try to meditate two hours every single day. I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every single day, and I eat seven meals every week, just dinner.”

Last April, Dorsey went into further detail about his eating routine on the podcast Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance. In the interview with ex-bodybuilder and self-proclaimed biohacker Ben Greenfield, Dorsey explained his intermittent fasting schedule.

The practice typically involves eating only during a set time frame each day (say noon to 8 p.m.), then fasting the other hours.

Some people like intermittent fasting, but it’s not for everyone, says Amy Shapiro, RD, a nutritionist with Daily Harvest. “Many people can benefit from fasting up to 14 to 16 hours a day, however recent research shows that women do better fasting for shorter periods like 12 hours,” she says. Fans say the practice gives them more energy and helps them sleep better, though more studies need to be done to confirm its effectiveness.

“During the day, I feel so much more focused,” Dorsey raved on the podcast. “You have this very focused point of mind in terms of this drive. The time back from breakfast and lunch allowed me to focus more on what my day is.”

Others, though, find it leaves them hungry and foggy. Plus, the extreme meal pattern may not be sustainable long-term, Kelly Pritchett, PhD, RD, assistant professor in nutrition and exercise science at Central Washington University, previously told Refinery29.

It could put you at risk of nutritional deficiencies as well, since you’re eating less food overall.

In the Fitness interview, Dorsey noted that he eats just one meal between 6:30 and 9 p.m., and said for the most part, he sticks with protein, such as chicken, steak or fish, with spinach, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, or other vegetables.

Even Dorsey has to live a little, though. He’ll eat dessert, People Magazine reports. But since he tries to avoid sugar, he goes mostly for mixed berries, dark chocolate, and red wine.

“By having one meal a day, you limit your intake of healthy foods — along with unhealthy foods — and can miss out on adequate vitamin and mineral intake along with heart healthy fats and fiber,” Shapiro says.

The way anyone eats is a personal choice. But from a health standpoint, experts agree if you have a history of disordered eating, the practice isn’t for you. And in general, it’s smart to talk to a doctor before changing up your diet. That’s especially important for those with diabetes and blood sugar imbalances, says Alicia Galvin, RD, a resident dietitian for Sovereign Laboratories.

In other words, before you follow your favorite tech guru’s eating habits, have a quick chat with your doctor first.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results