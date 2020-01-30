Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Instagram

In an emotional Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant thanked those who have shown support for her family following the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa wrote.

She shared that she is “devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday,” and that her family “share[s] in their grief intimately.”

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she continued.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

In honor of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to “help support the other families affected by this tragedy,” Vanessa shared on the social media post. Those interested in donating can go to MambaOnThree.org. Additional information on the foundation can be located at MambaSportsFoundation.org.

This post was originally published at 5:05 pm on January 29, 2020.

Days after the death of daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant is using her Instagram to pay a subtle tribute to her family.

On Sunday, January 26, Gianna, 13, and Kobe, 41, and seven other people were heading to Gianna’s basketball game via helicopter when the helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas. There were no survivors of the accident.

In the wake of the tragedy, fans, celebrities, and athletes have come out to share their condolences on social media. Many messages were aimed at Vanessa, who has not publicly spoken out her significant loss.

The Grammys, which were held on Sunday the Staples Center where Kobe’s former NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers made their home, also paid tribute to the athlete and his daughter.

Vanessa’s Instagram went public on Wednesday after initially turning it private in the wake of the accident, and she changed her profile photo to one of Kobe and Gianna playing basketball together. She has not posted anything else, and currently does not have commenting available.

Vanessa’s Instagram has always been full of family photos. Her last post was of daughter Bianka, who is three. Throughout the years, she has shared multiple photos of Gianna playing basketball, something that was a big point of connection between her and dad.

View this post on Instagram

Gigi Bryant class of 2024 #Mambacita 🏀❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 9, 2020 at 9:25pm PST

Vanessa and her husband started the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, a charity “dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need.” On Wednesday, Shaquille O’Neal, a friend who played on the Lakers with Bryant, stated that he would be donating the money from his upcoming Super Bowl event to the foundation as well as the families who lost loved ones in the helicopter crash.

“Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday’s tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram.

