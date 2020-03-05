Mike Bloomberg Has A Strange Squad Of Celebrity Supporters

Mike Bloomberg entered the 2020 presidential race relatively late — though not for a lack of headlines. The former New York City mayor made a splash among Democratic candidates during the ninth Democratic Debate in Nevada, and it's anticipated that he will likely be in the spotlight once again.

Two recurring criticisms against Bloomberg are his history of problematic comments about women and accusations that he is treating the Democratic nomination as something he can buy. Bloomberg recently released three women from nondisclosure agreements relating to sexual harassment accusations after Warren publicly called him out over them, and has reportedly spent more than $300 million of his own money on ads toward his campaign. Despite what some see as faux pas, Bloomberg's supporters are surprisingly unwavering in their endorsements.

Although compared to perhaps Warren's high profile JVN endorsement and Bernie's wave of musicians backing him, Bloomberg's celebrity supporters are a, well, unconventional bunch. We've rounded up some of the most unexpected celebrity endorsements for Mike Bloomberg in 2020.

Bette Midler

On Super Tuesday, Bette Midler made her endorsement for Bloomberg clear on, urging voters on Twitter to get to polls and cast their ballots for him. Specifically, Midler called on women to support the candidate in the 2020 election. "Women are more than 50% of the population of the U.S. Let's vote for our interests and someone who will close this gap! #GetItDone #Bloomberg2020," Midler tweeted.

Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston, best known for his role in Law & Order, announced his support of Bloomberg in January. His primary reason for supporting Bloomberg was his stance on climate change. In a statement given to CNN, Waterston attested to Bloomberg’s “effectiveness in countering climate disruption and protecting and repairing the life of our oceans.” Waterston sits on the board of Oceana, an ocean advocacy organization. He can also be seen featured in advertisements released by Bloomberg’s campaign.Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.

Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn is not only backing Bloomberg with his vote, but is putting in the time as well. The fashion consultant and TV personality joined Bloomberg’s LGBTQ Leadership Council. “When I talked to his campaign yesterday, they said, ‘We’re getting into this late’ and I thought, maybe that’s a real advantage,” Gunn told People. “He hasn’t been part of this squabbling and bickering. Now he can just ride in like a knight in shining armor.”Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Isaac Mizrahi

Like Tim Gunn, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi is part of Bloomberg’s LGBTQ Leadership Council and a vocal supporter of his candidacy. In a campaign video published last week, Mizrahi described Bloomberg as “so incredibly sensitive to this issue” when speaking about inclusivity for the LGBTQ community and youth specifically.Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.

Judge Judy

Judy Sheindlin, known on television as Judge Judy, didn’t just tweet her support or mention it in an interview, she wrote a whole op-ed about it. She outlined why Bloomberg is her top choice in an article for USA Today. “An independent, tough-minded businessman, he represents our best chance to bring America together again and begin the long national process of healing,” she wrote.Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.

Lorraine Bracco

In January, Bloomberg announced an outreach effort called “Women For Mike” to help recruit women voters. Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco was among the women at the event to endorse his candidacy, and has remained one of his backers. Addressing the crowd, she told encouraged women to “rise up ladies, our future depends on it.”Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

Ted Danson

Ted Danson took to Instagram to express his support for the former New York City mayor. “He has the strongest track record on climate change and will do the most to fight it,” Danson captioned the photo. The actor appears to be basing his vote around the cause of climate change. Mentioning Bloomberg’s plans to phase out emissions and accelerate the deployment of clean energy sources, Danson said the thing that mattered most to him is that Bloomberg promises to invest in communities suffering from coal pollution.Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.

