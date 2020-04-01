Meghan Markle’s Messy Hairy Bun

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly settling in Los Angeles, the American public could gain more insight into the couple’s lives than ever before. With the strict British royal protocols lifted as a result of “Megxit”, the Duchess of Sussex will have autonomy to act on her own accord, and that means we’re slowly starting to learn secrets about her time in London.

For example, Markle’s royal hairdresser, George Northwood, is now speaking out about the secret position he held for years, what it was really like to work closely with the California-born royal, and how the theme of “refined imperfection” inspired her now-signature messy bun.

Northwood officially revealed his former role as the royal hairdresser to Markle in an Instagram post and exclusive interview with British Vogue published today. “It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years,” Northwood wrote in his caption, which was the final image in a six-part photo series of Markle’s best hair moments, including the royal wedding. “I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality, and the importance of good mental health.”

In the interview with British Vogue, the stylist elaborated on Markle’s low, undone chignon. “The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time,” Northwood revealed to the publication. “We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection — that’s what sums her up.”

Further along in the interview, Northwood talks about how he and Markle immediately clicked. “I went to meet her and we hit it off straight away,” he told British Vogue. “I think I met her in February, around Valentine’s Day 2018. I was a bit worked up beforehand and then, as soon as I met her, she was just like my California girl clients. She said, ‘I’m a Cali girl’, and I just said, ‘One of my favorites then.’ We hit it off — we immediately spoke the same language.”

Now, the full story — from the messy bun to the chill Cali vibe that bled into its inception — comes full circle with the Sussex family potentially planting new roots in Markle’s hometown of L.A.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results