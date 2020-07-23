Ready To Invest In One Big Home Buy?

Amidst 2020's slew of unprecedented moments, the continuous cyber-sale parade is one welcomed occurrence. It seems like with every new day comes a new announcement of blowout deals and must-shop markdowns that keep our virtual carts in a constant state of overflow. Even if you're just now tuning into The Summer Of Sales, there are still some big-savings fish to be fried — and especially those of the big-ticket, home-buy variety like couches, bed frames, and mattresses.

Aside from heatwaves, the midsummer season also brings with it a fresh crop of competitive promotions from our favorite retailers. This means now might be just the time to finally pull the trigger on that investment piece from heavy-hitting brands like Burrow or Apt2B. Whether you've found your mouse hovering over a fancy desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or you've got a serious sectional on the brain, you could be a few clicks away from turning that wishlisted desire into an at-home reality.

We've rounded up all of the worthwhile home sales going down right now — so sift through the events ahead to finally nab that special something.

Castlery

Sale: Enjoy the company's mid-year sale with savings of up to $500; 25% off clearance items

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

Castelry is all about selling mid-century modern and contemporary furniture directly to the consumer that's built to be loved and to last. The company even partners with renowned designers across the globe to create exclusive, high-quality collections. So upgrade your living room lounging situation with one of Castlery's sleek sofas, cool coffee tables, and striking accent chairs — all of which are currently available at a discount.

Castlery Jeanne Sofa, $, available at Castlery

Saatva

Sale: Enjoy $200 off any purchase of $1,000+

Promo Code: None (code will be automatically applied at checkout)

Dates: Now – July 27

Saatva's dreamy mattresses are selling like hot cakes at the moment, and the brand's current Midsummer Sale only sweetens the appeal. The brand's popularity is also due to the fact that their award-winning, luxury mattresses are handcrafted with organic cotton and designed with comfort, support, and adjustability options to suit anyone lucky enough to spend the night on one. Go on and scoop one up for yourself for as low as $699.

Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

2Modern

Sale: Enjoy discounts on thousands of styles

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

Whether you want to invest in a contemporary chandelier or you'd like some more sophisticated, Scandinavian-inspired seating in your space, the markdowns at 2Modern are your excuse to take a more costly plunge as far as your home decor options go. The retailer is teeming with cool and emerging brands in the space (think Knoll, Herman Miller, and Louis Poulsen along with rising stars like Moooi and Gubi) and curated to help you find the perfect, striking piece among them.

Muuto Fiber Swivel Side Chair, $, available at 2Modern

West Elm

Sale: Up to 40% off sofas, sectionals, & chairs; up to 30% off bedroom furniture and coffee tables

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

West Elm is a furniture fan fave, especially when its sale hits. Whether you're in the market for an investment piece like a sectional or you're in need of new bedroom furniture, you might just find exactly what you're looking for (for less!).

West Elm Phoebe Chair, $, available at West Elm

Burrow

Sale: Shop Burrow's outlet sale for savings on rugs, pillows, and more

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

As the sturdy, sustainably sourced furniture company makes room for their next seasonal collection, you've got one last chance to take some of their fan-favorite designs home at a discount.

Burrow Cabana Rug, $, available at Burrow

Wayfair

Sale: Enjoy major savings as part of Wayfair's closeout deals and open box deals

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

If you missed the boat on Wayfair's major July 4th blowout event, now's your chance to sale with markdowns on big-ticket items like mattresses and bed frames as part of the retailer's latest series of promotions.

Wayfair Sleep Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Wayfair

Apt2B

Sale: 17% off storewide as part of the Friends & Family Sale + free delivery on every order

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

If Apt2B isn't already on your interior design radar, here's why it should be: the founders are East Coasters by birth that know how to channel those laid-back West Coast vibes when necessary. And the furniture they sell reflects that special blend in the form of simple but stylish finds and exclusive upholstery collections from industry cool kids like Kyle Schuneman. For the work-from-home setup of your dreams, consider ordering a new desk or a chic office chair. And for anyone more interested in enhancing their chill-from-home setup instead, couches and sleeper sofas are also marked down.

Apt 2B Midtown Desk, $, available at Apt 2B

CB2

Sale: Up to 30% off bedroom furniture, up to 50% off July markdowns

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

Not to be confused with Apt2B, CB2 is another covetable furniture company famed for its modern home furnishings that are known to put a dent in the good ol' bank account. However, with up to 50% off some of its lust-worthy wares, the brand's beloved offerings are not so far out of reach. Think marbled surfaces, acacia wood, and lush leather upholstery to set your aesthetically inclined heart aflutter.

CB2 Parker White Marble Side Table, $, available at CB2

Jayson Home

Sale: Save over 50% on select sale items

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

Known for its tasteful selection of modern and vintage furnishings and edgy yet elegant home accessories, Jayson Home is definitely a luxury worth indulging in — at least when they've got an enticing sale going on. The company is devoted to all things divine, offering an ever-evolving array of furniture, tableware, lighting, pillows and more that are sourced from all over the globe.

Jayson Home Hoby Chair, $, available at Jayson Home

One King's Lane

Sale: New markdowns on a range of categories; Get 20% off with email signup

Promo Code: None

Dates: Limited time

They don't call these markdowns "must-sees" for no reason. Check out sale items now available for under $100 and stock up on the vintage treasures that'll make your home decor truly unique.

One King's Lane Langston Side Table, $, available at One King's Lane

