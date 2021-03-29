How This Marine Biologist Revives Her Hair After Saltwater Damage

Marine biologist Maddie Kaufman first fell in love with the ocean while vacationing on the beaches of the Jersey shore as a kid. From there, she discovered marine science in school and has since dedicated her life to saving the coral reefs and cleaning up the ocean.

Now, Kaufman spends most of her days outside researching, replanting, and restoring coral reefs, along with hosting local beach clean-ups in her community. “It can be disheartening at times to see the damage humans cause to the ocean,” she says, “but I truly do believe it’s a solvable problem.”

Restoring balance in the ocean inspires Kaufman to restore balance in her own life, as well. Working in the sun and saltwater all day can be harsh on her body — especially her hair. To repair and strengthen her hair, Kaufman uses AVEDA Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque on a weekly basis. “It easily detangles and smoothes my hair, keeping it strong and looking healthy,” she says.

Sustainability is also a priority in Kaufman’s hair-care routine. “I love that the [AVEDA Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque: Rich] packaging is made of post-consumer recycled plastic, which is so important for driving up recycling rates here in the United States,” she says. Learn more about Kaufman’s oceanic work and her self-care routine in the video, above.

