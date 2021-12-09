Prime Minister launchers Christmas lights across Canada

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the launch of the 37th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada, which will run until January 7, 2022:

“This evening, Canadians will have a chance to experience the spectacular new multimedia projection on Parliament Hill during the opening night of Christmas Lights Across Canada.

“Over the next month, thousands of lights will illuminate prominent sites and monuments in the National Capital region and in Canadian provincial capitals from coast to coast to coast – uniting loved ones through the spirit of the season, whether they are together or apart. This year, we will also broadcast IllumiNATION — A Celebration of the Winter Solstice. The television show will invite Canadians to discover cultural traditions, legends, and customs from around the country, featuring a variety of artistic presentations from across Canada.

“As we kick off the winter season with this festive tradition, we reflect on the past year where Canadians across the country came together and met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with generosity, courage, and compassion. These lights are a reminder of our bright future and better days in the year ahead. During this celebration, we are also reminded of our cherished Canadian values – peace, unity, and hope for the future – which guide us in times when the world seems dark. These values are what the world needs now more than ever before. Together, we know that we are able to shape things for the better.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite everyone to join the Christmas Lights Across Canada festivities in person or watch IllumiNATION, on December 21 at 8 p.m. EST on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel. From our family to yours, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Christmas season.