BBQ season ultimate prep: 9 essentials

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 17, 2022

As the weather starts to warm up, and the days get longer, that means one thing: BBQ season is upon us! And that also means it’s time for some serious prep work if you want your BBQ parties to be a hit. Keep on reading to get the ultimate checklist of all things you need for a dazzling BBQ evening.

What is BBQ?

For those, who may be new or forgot about it during the winter months.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of things, let’s quickly answer the question: what is BBQ? BBQ, or barbecuing, is a cooking method that involves dry heat cooked food, typically from above or below. It’s a technique that dates back to the natives of the Caribbean, who used it as a way to preserve meat.

The method then slowly made its way over to Europe and eventually the Americas, where it took on a life of its own. Nowadays, there are endless ways to make a BBQ, each with their own unique flavors and ingredients.

That’s what makes barbecues so great – they’re a perfect opportunity to experiment with new flavors and dishes. No two BBQs are ever the same!

So, now that we know a little bit more about BBQs, let’s get into the prep work.

The Ultimate BBQ Checklist

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time griller, this checklist will have everything you need for a successful BBQ party.

1. Meat

Of course, no BBQ is complete without meat! You’ll want to choose a few different kinds to please everyone’s taste buds. A great mix is chicken, beef, and pork. For the chicken, we recommend a nice marinade to really infuse the flavors. And for the beef and pork, a simple rub with some salt, pepper, and paprika will do the trick.

2. Veggies

Don’t forget the veggies! Grilled vegetables are a fantastic side dish or even a main course for vegetarians. Just like with the meat, a little bit of marinating beforehand will do wonders. For a tasty veggie dish, we recommend zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

3. Grill

Of course, you’ll need a grill! If you don’t have one, now is the perfect time to invest in one. When choosing a grill, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, decide whether you want a gas or charcoal grill. Each has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s really a matter of personal preference.

Once you’ve decided on gas or charcoal, the next thing to consider is size. If you’re planning on having large BBQ parties, then you’ll need a larger grill. But if you’re only planning on having a few people over, a smaller grill will do just fine.

4. Charcoal / Gas / Wood chips/pellets (if using a smoker) / Fuel of choice

If you decided on a charcoal grill, then you’ll need to stock up on charcoal. We recommend using a charcoal chimney starter to get the coals going. Once they’re lit, you can dump them into the grill and start cooking!

If you have a gas grill, then you’ll need to make sure you have a full tank of propane. You don’t want to run out in the middle of cooking!

If you’re planning on smoking your meat, then you’ll need wood chips or pellets. These are what give smoked meat its signature flavor. There are a variety of different woods to choose from, each with its own unique flavor profile. The most popular choices are hickory, mesquite, and apple.

5. Utensils

Now that you have your grill, it’s time to gather all the necessary utensils. This includes tongs, a spatula, a basting brush, and a grill brush. Tongs are a must for flipping burgers and chicken, while a spatula is great for vegetables. A basting brush is perfect for applying sauces and rubs, and a grill brush is essential for keeping your grill clean.

6.Chef BBQ apron

To elevate your look, consider investing in apron for men, that are made from quality fabric, that is stain & water resistant. Apron will make you look professional and seasoned BBQ chef, at the same time it will keep you clothes clean!

7. Sauces / Rubs

No BBQ is complete without sauces and rubs! These are what give your food its flavor. There are a million different recipes out there, so feel free to experiment. A great starting point is a simple BBQ sauce or a dry rub made with paprika, salt, and pepper.

8. Sides

No BBQ is complete without a few delicious sides. Some of our favorites include potato salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, and baked beans.

9. Drinks

Last but not least, don’t forget the drinks! You’ll want to have a variety of beverages on hand to please everyone’s taste. We recommend a mix of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options like soda and iced tea.

Now that you have everything you need, it’s time to fire up the grill and get cooking! With a little bit of preparation, you’re sure to have a successful BBQ party. Just relax, have fun, and enjoy the food!