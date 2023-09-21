Toronto restauranteur & entrepreneur Martin McSkimming passes away as 4 killer bugs detected at RWC

This article was last updated on September 21, 2023

Martin McSkimming famous for his Kiwi bar and restaurant in Yorkville Toronto. Was rushed to the hospital in Paris suffering from a blood infection at the France versus all blacks game.

A very popular and well-known restauranteur with a big heart will be missed.

He passed away after a brave battle

Rugby lovers have been warned of the threat of disease outbreaks at the World Cup in France

And people have been warned to stay on high alert because of an outbreak of deadly botulism, where one person died and eight were hospitalised.

Throngs of fans in and around stadiums also increase the risk of illnesses like Covid and stomach bugs spreading, health officials said.

NHS Fit For Travel said: “Crowds of people around stadiums and public transport, increases the risk of infectious diseases which cause respiratory and/or gastrointestinal illnesses spreading.

“Always take care with respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene, and take safe food and water precautions at all times to reduce your risk of illness.”

More than 78,000 fans attended the tournament’s opening game of France versus New Zealand at the Stade de France last Friday, with people jetting in from across the world.

