Beer, brezel and bratwurst much more expensive during the European Championships: ‘People will buy it anyway’

Wherever the Dutch national team comes, thousands of Dutch fans appear. Today it is the city center of Munich that turns orange. For such a European Championship trip, supporters often have to pay a lot of money: hotel prices are considerably higher than normal and many catering establishments have increased their prices during the European Championship.

“Yes, the beer price has increased a bit,” admits bartender Alex from the Dubliner Irish pub in Munich. “That’s because we sell so much. It is now fifty cents more expensive, but only during the European Championship.” The visitors don’t drink a glass less because of it. “The hellish beer goes out here in thousands of glasses a day. It’s like Oktoberfest.”

There is also a storm at Manuela’s souvenir shop on Marienplatz. “I sell everything: scarves, key rings, hats, magnets, all European Championship things. There is no sign of inflation here. People buy it anyway, because they are in a good mood.”

“It is certainly expensive, but we are willing to pay for it,” says Orange fan Sandra, who is camping with her family in a camper outside Munich. Ever since it was announced that Germany was awarded the European Championship, they had been planning and saving for this trip. “I don’t think Germany is really expensive. It only becomes expensive when UEFA is involved.”

Hotels are becoming more expensive

Prices are indeed higher than usual in the official fan zones and stadiums. In the Munich stadium you now pay 7 euros (plus 3 euros deposit) for half a liter, while normally it is 5.50. And that is already a lot by German standards.

Sausage sandwiches (mandatory in Bavaria) have also risen in price. Miguel and Oner have been working in a bratwurst stall in the Olympiapark, which is now within the fan zone, for ten years and go through the menu. “The currywurst is doing well. It was 6 euros each, and now it’s 7.50,” says Miguel. Prices have been adjusted to UEFA standards throughout the site.

The trips for the group stage could be planned well in advance, but Oranje fans could only organize this Munich trip last weekend, when it was known where the Oranje would play in the eighth finals. Resulting in higher hotel prices. “We travel after the Dutch team and you notice that the hotels are becoming more and more expensive,” says Dutch fan Guus, who has just arrived. He has also already booked a hotel for the final in Berlin: 750 euros per person for four nights.

Further on in the historic center of the Bavarian capital, friends Stef, Joey and Fleur are drinking their first beer. “This was 6.25, and we just had a sandwich for ten euros each,” calculates ‘tour guide’ Fleur. “You just know that such a trip will cost a lot of money.”

A lot of money goes to hotel costs, which in a city like Munich amount to around 200 euros per night for a last minute booking. The costs for a hotel night have doubled in most host cities, according to an analysis by a German comparison site. You will spend the least in Leipzig, the most in Stuttgart.

Cheap options

Travel costs vary considerably. One supporter talks about a plane ticket costing hundreds of euros, the other uses a special discounted train ticket for a few tens of euros. The Romanian Sebastian came by car with four family members: “That costs 400 euros in petrol and tolls, but that is how much a plane ticket for one person would have cost.”

The prices for the tickets also differ. For the eighth final, the prizes are between 50 and 250 euros. The semi-final costs €195 to €600, while tickets for the final range from €300 to €1,000.

A lot of money is involved in the European Championship, but a lot has also been done to keep the event attractive. The fan zones are free to enter, and local public transport has been made free for fans with a ticket. Many Germans follow the match at a späti, a night shop, where beer is sold for 2 euros per bottle.

German taxpayers also indirectly contribute to the organization of the European Championship. According to ZDF and Der Spiegel, the costs for the federal government, states and host cities are approximately 650 million euros. The UEFA expected in turn, to end this tournament with 1.7 billion euros in profit.

The Dutch supporters understand the higher costs of a European Championship trip. “Whatever it costs, that’s what it costs,” says Brabander Guus. “If you compare it to Qatar, it is very cheap here.” There, half a liter of (American) beer was charged double. “But they were quicker to serve there.”

