Skater Jutta Leerdam will work again with trainer Poltavets

This article was last updated on July 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Skater Leerdam will work again with trainer Poltavets

Skater Jutta Leerdam has a new trainer: she recently started working with coach Kosta Poltavets again. The two-time world champion in the 1,000 meters left Team Jumbo after last season. Then she said she was ready for something new in her career.

Poltavets also supported Leerdam during the period of Team Worldstream, the team that Leerdam set up together with her ex-boyfriend and former skater Koen Verweij.

Team Novus

Leerdam further announced that she will regularly join Team Novus, an international team led by Daniel Greig and Michel Mulder.

Leerdam indicates on Instagram that she finds it quite exciting to start over. “Choosing a different path is a challenge and change can sometimes be scary. Remember, sometimes it’s necessary to get to a better level than ever before,” says the 25-year-old sprinter.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.