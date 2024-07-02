This article was last updated on July 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Canada Day:

“Happy Canada Day!

“No matter where you are today, I hope you are celebrating the incredible people, the land, and the story that is Canada. It’s a story that began more than 157 years ago – with Indigenous Peoples who’ve called this land home since time immemorial.

“It’s a story of sacrifice. When Canadian soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, they knew they were risking their lives. But freedom – even for those across an ocean, even for generations of people they would never meet – was worth fighting for.

“It’s a story that includes injustices, ones that we are confronting on our path of reconciliation. It’s a story of learning – learning that we are stronger not in spite of our differences, but because of them.

“And it’s a story that is still being written, by incredible Canadians who step up for their community and country. From the workers and volunteers who cared for our most vulnerable during the pandemic, to the brave first responders who, right now, race toward danger to protect homes from wildfires, to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces who stand on the frontlines, defending democracy and freedom.

“Together, let’s keep improving this incredible place we all call home. Let’s make our communities more vibrant, dynamic, and inclusive. Let’s break barriers and create opportunity for everyone. Let’s build a future where every generation has a fair shot, no matter who you are, where you come from, how you pray, or who you love. And let’s work together to fulfil the promise of this country – a promise of peace, freedom, prosperity, and fairness.

“On this Canada Day, let’s celebrate everything we have achieved together and reaffirm our work to make Canada even better.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.