This article was last updated on July 2, 2024

Prices rise again, inflation in June to 3.2 percent

Life became more expensive again in June. Last month, inflation rose by 3.2 percent, according to an initial estimate by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Prices rose by another in May 2.7 percent.

Food, drinks and tobacco in particular became considerably more expensive in June by 4.4 percent. In May this was 3.1 percent. Just as in May, the price of services – such as telecom, transport and recreation – rose the fastest in June, at 4.6 percent. Products from the industry actually became 0.5 percent cheaper.

Next week, CBS will present the final figure for inflation in June. The increasing price increases make it more difficult for the European Central Bank (ECB) to further reduce interest rates this year. A month ago, interest rates were cut for the first time in about five years, as inflation in the eurozone appeared to be slowly coming under control.

