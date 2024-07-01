This article was last updated on July 1, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Inside Out 2 is the highest grossing film of the year worldwide

Animated film Inside out 2 is the highest-grossing film of the year. Pixar’s film has grossed $1 billion worldwide in just three weeks, a record for an animated film.

When it was released, the film already grossed $155 million, making it 155 million dollars the best premiere of the year. The film easily surpassed Dune: Part Two, which opened in February with $82 million, its best result to date. Inside Out 2 also had the biggest opening of a film since Barbie’s $162 million last year.

The second part already exceeded the figures of the first part last week. Inside Out grossed almost $859 million in total. That first part was also a big hit and even won an Oscar.

Bright spot in Hollywood

The success is a bright spot in Hollywood, as filmmakers have had difficulty getting audiences to the cinemas since the corona crisis. Last year the films Oppenheimer and Barbie succeeded, but this year the film fads failed to materialize. Until now.

The success is also striking because Inside out 2 has yet to be released in many European countries. It is therefore expected that income will continue to rise considerably.

Insecurity and Shyness

Inside Out is about the young girl Riley and her emotions. The film shows how the girl deals with basic emotions such as happiness, anger and sadness, and how more complex emotions arise as she gets older.

Inside Out 2 once again takes a look into the mind of teenager Riley, who, as a 13-year-old, is now experiencing new emotions such as insecurity and shyness, in addition to pleasure, fear and anger. The cast with the voices of Amy Poehler, Tony Hale and Lewis Black has been expanded with actresses such as Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.