This article was last updated on September 11, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Deepfake porn ‘epidemic’ in South Korea: ‘Gap between modern and conservative’

Human rights organization Human Rights Watch recently mentioned it an epidemic: Deepfake pornography is being widely distributed in South Korea. K-pop stars, but also many students and high school students, see nude photos of themselves generated with artificial intelligence appear on social media.

The South Korean government blames chat app Telegram, but according to experts and interest groups, misogynistic culture and a widening gap between progressive and traditional values ​​are behind the ‘epidemic’.

“I was terrified, I felt so alone,” South Korean student Heejin said this week the BBC. She had received a message on Telegram from an unknown sender stating that her photos and personal information had been leaked. In a chat group, Heejin saw photos of her performing sexual acts.

Those photos were taken with deepfake technology. With artificial intelligence, a real person’s face can easily be combined with a fake body.

The exact scale is difficult to determine, but it is clear that Heejin is no exception. Fake nude images are being distributed in South Korean Telegram chat groups with tens of thousands of members. In many cases, both the victims and the perpetrators are minors.

Arrests

The issue sparked large demonstrations and political debate at national level. On Monday, South Korean authorities announced that they wanted to take measures against Telegram, alleging that the platform was complicit in the problem. A day later, South Korean police announced that they had arrested seven male suspects, six of whom were teenagers, for distributing deepfake porn.

South Korea follows suit with the measures France, where Telegram founder Pavel Durov is currently being prosecuted. Telegram has now removed a number of the chat groups.

‘Structural sexism’

Deepfake technology is available all over the world, but it was especially in South Korea that it could reach these proportions. “The cause is structural sexism and the solution is equality,” said a statement signed by 84 South Korean women’s rights organizations.

South Korea expert Flora Smit sees the widening gap between men and women as the cause. “South Korean society has modernized rapidly, and with that, women have become feminist on a large scale,” she says. “That leads to frustration among men who grew up with traditional values.”

Secret cameras and blackmail

The ‘deepfake porn crisis’ is therefore not an isolated event. A few years ago, South Korean journalists revealed that women were being widely filmed with hidden cameras in public toilets, hotels and changing rooms. More than 30,000 incidents involving secret cameras in private spaces were reported between 2013 and 2018, police calculated.

In 2019, there was also a scandal on Telegram with South Korean women as victims. In chat groups that became known as the ‘Nth room’, women were blackmailed into sharing sexually explicit videos. These images were then distributed for a fee. There were at least 103 victims, including 26 minors.

Sex is taboo

The consequences for the victims of such incidents are usually severe in the East Asian country. Smit: “Sex is hardly talked about, so women usually do not go to the police out of shame. Seeking psychological help is also taboo, so victims often withdraw.”

Trust between men and women has also declined in recent years due to such incidents, Smit sees. A 2022 survey found that only 27 percent of South Korean women aged 20 to 30 would like to meet men. Not only the male-female ratio, but also socio-economic circumstances and high performance pressure play a significant role in this.

When the South Korean government began a campaign to stem the decline in marriages in 2019, the hashtag NoMarriage went viral. The heterosexual women’s movement completely renounces marriage, childbearing, dating and sex. The movement still has many supporters.

‘Structural sexism is a thing of the past’

The South Korean government is calling Telegram to task, but according to Smit, some self-reflection is required. Conservative President Yoon managed to get many young men to the polls with his campaign promise to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. Structural sexism no longer exists in South Korea, he stated.

South Korea has one of the highest rates of violence against women in relationships worldwide: 41.5 percent of South Korean women experience it, compared to 30 percent worldwide. The pay gap between men and women in South Korea is also many times greater than the average elsewhere in the world.

Dialogue between both sides of the divide no longer takes place, Smit sees. In public discourse, the word feminist has now become a swear word: 68 percent of Korean men aged 20 to 30 would not accept a feminist as a colleague, friend or family member. About 70 percent of young South Korean men actually say that discrimination against men is a major problem and cite conscription as proof.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.