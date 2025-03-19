You will be shocked on Justin Trudeau’s wealth

This article was last updated on March 19, 2025

Inherited Wealth

Trudeau inherited a significant amount of money from his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was also a former Prime Minister of Canada. His inheritance includes a portfolio of securities, real estate, and other assets valued at around $26 million USD.

Salary and Benefits

As Prime Minister, Trudeau earns an annual salary of approximately $379,000 USD. He also receives additional benefits, including a tax-free allowance of $150,000 USD for maintaining official residences, an annual expense account of $200,000 USD, and a car allowance of $2,000 USD.

Investments and Business Ventures

Trudeau’s family manages his investments, which include real estate securities, government bonds, and corporate shares. His investments are valued at around $22 million USD. He also earns income from book sales and speaking fees, which have contributed to his overall wealth.

It’s worth noting that Trudeau’s financial dealings have been subject to public scrutiny and controversy, including allegations of conflicts of interest and improper use of.

