BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner 3618B Review: The Last Spot Cleaner You’ll Ever Need

Author: Personal Review | Last Updated: May 25, 2026 | Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

The BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner 3618B — a compact powerhouse for multi-surface deep cleaning.

Table of Contents

1. Why I Bought the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam 3618B {#why-i-bought}

I have two dogs, a light-colored sofa, and a habit of eating on my carpet. If you can relate to any of those things, you already understand the desperation that drives a person toward every cleaning gadget on the market. I have tried enzyme sprays, baking soda pastes, rented full-sized carpet shampooers, and more paper towels than I care to admit. Nothing ever gave me the deep, confident clean I was looking for — especially on those stubborn, greasy, set-in stains that seem to mock every product claim.

After months of research, reading through dozens of portable carpet cleaner reviews and watching comparison videos, I landed on the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner, model 3618B. The reason was clear: no other compact cleaner on the market offered the combination of steam, suction, and OXY cleaning formula in a single portable unit. I purchased it for my home in late 2024, and I have been putting it through its paces on everything from dog accident cleanup to auto upholstery detailing and grimy tile grout. Here is my complete, honest, first-person account of what this machine delivers — and why it has earned a permanent spot in my cleaning arsenal.

2. What Is the BISSELL HydroSteam Technology? {#hydrosteam-technology}

The headline feature of the BISSELL 3618B is its proprietary HydroSteam Technology, and it is worth taking a moment to understand what that actually means before diving into the performance details.

Traditional portable spot cleaners work by spraying a cold or room-temperature cleaning solution onto a surface, scrubbing it with a brush or tool head, then sucking the dirty water back into a separate tank. They rely almost entirely on the cleaning formula doing the chemical heavy lifting.

HydroSteam Technology changes the game by incorporating a built-in water heater directly into the cleaning cycle. The machine heats the cleaning solution before it reaches the stain, combining the thermal power of steam with the chemical effectiveness of BISSELL’s OXY formula and the mechanical action of suction — all simultaneously. According to BISSELL’s own testing and the product specifications available on their Canadian website, this triple-action approach delivers cleaning performance up to 50% better on tough, oily stains compared to standard portable cleaners without steam capability.

What does that mean in practice? It means oily food spills, greasy paw prints, and embedded grime are broken down at the molecular level far more effectively than cold-water suction alone can achieve. The heat penetrates the fibers, loosens the sticky bonds holding soil in place, and the suction extracts it cleanly. It is genuinely one of the most significant technological leaps I have seen in the portable carpet cleaner category in years.

3. Key Features at a Glance {#key-features}

Before getting into specific performance testing, here is a quick summary of everything the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet 3618B brings to the table:

HydroSteam Technology — Up to 50% better cleaning on tough, oily stains

— Up to 50% better cleaning on tough, oily stains Three Cleaning Modes — SteamWash, Steam, and Wash

— SteamWash, Steam, and Wash Dual-Tank System — 64 oz. clean water tank + separate dirty water tank

— 64 oz. clean water tank + separate dirty water tank Multi-Surface Capability — Carpets, upholstery, area rugs, car interiors, tile, grout, and even sneakers

— Carpets, upholstery, area rugs, car interiors, tile, grout, and even sneakers Fast Drying — Upholstery dries in approximately 25 minutes in Steam Mode

— Upholstery dries in approximately 25 minutes in Steam Mode Included Accessories — 5-inch Tough Stain Tool and Multi-Surface Tool

— 5-inch Tough Stain Tool and Multi-Surface Tool Pet Proven Ultimate Certification — Highest BISSELL standard for pet mess performance

— Highest BISSELL standard for pet mess performance Includes BISSELL Pet Pro OXY Spot and Stain Urine Eliminator with StainProtect Formula

Tested for 500+ hours in labs and homes

Compact and Portable Design — Lightweight enough to carry between rooms or take to the car

— Lightweight enough to carry between rooms or take to the car Supports BISSELL Pet Foundation — Every purchase contributes to helping homeless pets

4. The Three Cleaning Modes Explained {#three-cleaning-modes}

One of the things I appreciate most about the 3618B is how thoughtfully BISSELL designed the three cleaning modes. Rather than slapping a single “on” button on a machine and calling it a day, they actually built distinct functionality into each mode for specific types of messes. Here is how each one works and when I reach for it:

SteamWash Mode

This is the most powerful setting, and the one I use most often. SteamWash combines heated steam with the OXY cleaning formula and maximum suction simultaneously. It is specifically designed for oily, sticky messes — think cooking grease tracked across carpet, greasy paw prints from a dog who just walked through the kitchen, or any residue with an oily base that cold water simply cannot cut through. The heat from the steam emulsifies the oil, the OXY formula breaks it down chemically, and the suction pulls all of it out of the fibers. The results on this mode genuinely surprised me the first time I used it.

Steam Mode

Steam Mode heats water and delivers it as steam without the cleaning formula. This is ideal for refreshing upholstery that does not have a visible stain but smells musty, sanitizing tile and grout, freshening curtains, or doing a light pass over surfaces that just need a refresh rather than a deep clean. It is also the mode responsible for that impressive 25-minute drying time on upholstery, since you are not saturating the fabric with formula.

Wash Mode

Wash Mode uses the cleaning solution and suction without the steam heating function. This is the right tool for enzyme-sensitive stains like pet urine and vomit, where the OXY formula and the StainProtect barrier need to work without excessive heat interference. Pet accident cleanup is where I use this setting almost exclusively, and paired with the included Pet Pro OXY Urine Eliminator, it genuinely neutralizes odor rather than just masking it.

5. Performance: Real-World Testing {#performance-real-world}

Let me be specific about how I tested this machine, because I think vague performance claims are useless in a product review.

Test 1 — Old Coffee Stain on Beige Carpet: I had a coffee stain on my living room carpet that had been sitting for about two weeks. I had sprayed it with a commercial stain remover once with mediocre results. Using SteamWash Mode with the 5-inch Tough Stain Tool, I went over the area twice. The stain lightened dramatically on the first pass and was virtually invisible after the second. The area dried completely within about 30 minutes.

Test 2 — Dog Urine on Upholstered Chair: This is the scenario that originally motivated my purchase. My older dog had an accident on a dining chair. Using Wash Mode with the Pet Pro OXY Urine Eliminator, I treated the area twice. The stain came out completely, and critically, the odor was gone — not covered, actually gone. I tested by sniffing the dry chair the next morning. Nothing.

Test 3 — Oily Kitchen Mess on Tile Grout: I used SteamWash Mode with the Multi-Surface Tool on grout lines in my kitchen that had developed a greasy haze from cooking. The results were exceptional. The grout came up noticeably lighter and cleaner without any scrubbing on my part.

Test 4 — Car Interior Detailing: I took the 3618B to my car and used it on the driver’s seat fabric, which had accumulated a season’s worth of wear. The compact design made it easy to maneuver in the tight space, and the results rivaled what a professional detailer would achieve.

Across all four tests, the machine delivered consistently strong results. The HydroSteam Technology is not marketing language — it makes a real, perceptible difference in cleaning power compared to every non-steam portable cleaner I have used before.

6. Included Accessories and Attachments {#accessories}

The BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam 3618B ships with two primary tools, both of which I use regularly:

5-Inch Tough Stain Tool: This is the workhorse attachment for carpet and upholstery spot cleaning. The 5-inch width covers a good amount of surface area per pass, and the top of the nozzle is removable for easy cleaning — a design detail that sounds minor until you realize how much of a pain it was to clean the nozzle on older Little Green models that did not have this feature.

Multi-Surface Tool: This attachment is designed for harder, broader surfaces — tile, grout, sneakers, car mats, and similar items. It distributes the steam and cleaning solution more evenly across flat surfaces and is what I reach for on anything that is not carpet or fabric upholstery.

The machine also includes a bottle of BISSELL Pet Pro OXY Spot and Stain Urine Eliminator with StainProtect Formula, which is a genuinely effective enzyme-based cleaner. The StainProtect component is particularly clever — it creates a barrier on fibers after cleaning that resists re-soiling, meaning cleaned areas stay cleaner longer.

7. Ease of Use and Setup {#ease-of-use}

I want to be straightforward about this: the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam 3618B is one of the most intuitive cleaning appliances I have ever used. There is no complicated assembly required out of the box. Setup takes about five minutes total — fill the clean tank, add your chosen cleaning formula, select your mode, and you are cleaning.

The mode selector dial is clearly labeled and easy to understand without consulting the manual. The machine heats up quickly, so there is no lengthy warm-up period standing between you and a clean floor. The dual-tank system means dirty water collects separately from clean water, and both tanks are easy to access, fill, and empty.

The build quality deserves mention: the machine feels solid and durable without being heavy. Over months of regular use, there have been no signs of wear or performance degradation. The materials used feel premium for the price point, and nothing rattles or feels flimsy. This aligns with the 500+ hours of lab and home testing BISSELL conducted before bringing the product to market.

8. Drying Time: Does It Really Dry in 25 Minutes? {#drying-time}

This was one of the claims I was most skeptical about before purchasing. Most portable carpet cleaners leave upholstery damp for hours, which is annoying at best and a mildew risk at worst.

In my testing on polyester upholstery fabric using Steam Mode, I found the 25-minute drying claim to be accurate under normal household conditions — dry indoor air, moderate temperature. In Wash Mode, where more formula is applied to the fabric, drying takes longer, typically between 45 and 75 minutes depending on how many passes I made and how saturated the fabric was.

The key insight is that the HydroSteam process is designed to use heat to clean rather than volume of water, which inherently means less residual moisture compared to cold-water carpet shampooers. You are getting more cleaning power with less water saturation, which is a genuine engineering achievement.

9. Ideal Surfaces and Use Cases {#surfaces-use-cases}

The BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam 3618B is genuinely versatile in a way that most portable cleaners are not. Here are the surfaces and scenarios where it performs best:

Carpet and Area Rugs — Spot cleaning spills, stains, pet accidents, and traffic wear

— Spot cleaning spills, stains, pet accidents, and traffic wear Upholstered Furniture — Sofas, armchairs, dining chairs, ottomans

— Sofas, armchairs, dining chairs, ottomans Car Interiors — Fabric seats, floor mats, door panel fabric

— Fabric seats, floor mats, door panel fabric Tile and Grout — Kitchen backsplashes, bathroom tile, floor grout

— Kitchen backsplashes, bathroom tile, floor grout Sneakers and Canvas Shoes — Particularly useful with the Multi-Surface Tool

— Particularly useful with the Multi-Surface Tool Curtains and Fabric Window Treatments — Light steam refresh without soaking

— Light steam refresh without soaking Pet Bedding — Deep clean without a washing machine

The one surface category to approach with care is delicate natural fibers like silk or certain wool blends, where steam and hot water can cause shrinkage or damage. Always spot-test in an inconspicuous area first.

10. BISSELL 3618B vs. Other Portable Cleaners {#comparison}

How does the HydroSteam 3618B compare to competitors in the portable cleaner space?

The most direct comparison most people make is with the standard BISSELL Little Green (non-steam models), which have been popular spot cleaners for years. The 3618B supersedes those older models in every meaningful performance category thanks to HydroSteam Technology, particularly on oily and stuck-on messes where non-heated models struggle.

Against other brands like Hoover and Shark portable cleaners, the 3618B stands out by offering three distinct cleaning modes and genuine steam capability — something neither of those competitors offers in a compact portable form factor at a comparable price point. Most competing machines either offer steam or suction-based cleaning, not both together.

For pet owners specifically, the Pet Proven Ultimate certification sets the 3618B apart. This is BISSELL’s highest internal standard for pet mess performance, and it is not awarded to every product in their lineup. The combination of targeted enzyme-based cleaning in Wash Mode and thermal cleaning in SteamWash Mode gives it a versatility advantage that purpose-built pet stain removers cannot match.

11. Pros and Cons {#pros-and-cons}

Pros

HydroSteam Technology delivers a noticeable and measurable performance improvement over non-steam portable cleaners

Three distinct cleaning modes address genuinely different types of messes rather than a one-size-fits-all approach

Large 64 oz. dual-tank system allows extended cleaning sessions without constant refilling

Fast drying in Steam Mode keeps furniture usable within minutes

Multi-surface capability makes it a single device that replaces several different cleaning tools

The 5-inch Tough Stain Tool nozzle is easy to clean, a meaningful improvement over older models

Pet Proven Ultimate certification gives genuine confidence for pet owners

Compact and lightweight enough for car detailing and room-to-room use

Exceptionally intuitive to use without reading the manual

Durable, high-quality build that holds up to regular use

Cons

The motor produces noticeable noise during operation, which may be disruptive in quiet environments

Hose length can feel limiting when trying to reach the back seats of larger vehicles from the trunk

For very large surface areas, a full-size carpet cleaner will still be more efficient

Steam output may not satisfy users coming from dedicated steam mop or garment steamer backgrounds, as the steam is focused and precision-delivered rather than broadly dispersed

12. Who Should Buy the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam? {#who-should-buy}

The BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner 3618B is the right purchase for:

Pet owners dealing with recurring accidents, muddy paws, and pet odors on upholstery and carpet

dealing with recurring accidents, muddy paws, and pet odors on upholstery and carpet Apartment dwellers who want powerful cleaning capability without storing a full-size machine

who want powerful cleaning capability without storing a full-size machine Car enthusiasts and commuters who want to detail their interiors at home

who want to detail their interiors at home Parents with young children who make frequent small messes across multiple surfaces

with young children who make frequent small messes across multiple surfaces Anyone with light-colored furniture or carpeting where spot cleaning precision matters most

where spot cleaning precision matters most People who prioritize fast drying time and cannot have their furniture out of commission for hours

and cannot have their furniture out of commission for hours Renters who need to maintain carpet condition without investing in permanent cleaning equipment

If your needs involve cleaning entire rooms of carpet rather than spot treatment, a full-size upright carpet cleaner will serve you better. But for targeted, powerful, multi-surface spot cleaning, the 3618B has no real competition in its category.

13. Final Verdict {#final-verdict}

After extensive real-world use across every surface this machine supports, my conclusion is straightforward: the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner 3618B is the best portable spot cleaner available today. The HydroSteam Technology is not a gimmick — it delivers a tangible performance improvement that you can see and feel in the results. The three cleaning modes give it genuine versatility across different mess types and surfaces. The build quality is excellent, the ease of use is remarkable, and the drying time is fast enough to be genuinely practical.

For pet owners in particular, this machine is transformative. If you have been managing pet stains and odors with sprays, paper towels, and hope, the 3618B will feel like a revelation. It cleans where other products just cover up.

The fact that every BISSELL purchase supports the BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help homeless pets is a meaningful bonus for animal lovers.

If you are ready to stop fighting your messes and start winning, the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet 3618B is the investment worth making.

Overall Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

14. Frequently Asked Questions {#faq}

Q: Can I use the BISSELL HydroSteam 3618B on hardwood floors? A: It is not recommended for hardwood floors, as steam and moisture can damage wood finishes over time. It is best suited for carpet, upholstery, tile, grout, and fabric surfaces.

Q: Do I need to use BISSELL’s own cleaning formula, or can I use a generic cleaner? A: BISSELL recommends using their own formulas for best results and to avoid voiding the warranty. The included Pet Pro OXY Urine Eliminator is particularly effective and worth using as intended.

Q: How long does the machine take to heat up before it is ready to use? A: The heat-up time is brief — the machine is ready to begin cleaning within a couple of minutes of being turned on.

Q: Is the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam 3618B heavy to carry around? A: No. The machine is compact and lightweight by design, making it easy to carry between rooms or to your car without strain.

Q: Where can I buy the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet 3618B in Canada? A: It is available on Amazon Canada, directly from the BISSELL website, and at major Canadian retailers including Canadian Tire and Best Buy.

This review is based on personal first-hand experience with the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner 3618B.

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