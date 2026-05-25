Surf photographer Ed Sloane attacked in water by ‘shark or sea lion’

The finals day of the World Surf League’s New Zealand Pro event was paused after a photographer was attacked in the water by a sea creature that organisers believe was a shark or sea lion.

The incident happened as Brazilian surfers Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira competed in the men’s semi-finals in Raglan on the North Island.

A ‘code red’ was activated with the event put on hold on Monday while medical teams responded.

Renato Hickel, World Surf League vice-president of tours and competition, said the photographer, Australian Ed Sloane, had “small puncture wounds” and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

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