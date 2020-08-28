Hailey Bieber Says This Skin-Care Step Has Spared Her From Maskne

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wants the people to know that, despite being the face of a major global beauty brand, she’s never been over-the-top when it comes to products. The model revealed to Allure Magazine that she tends to stick to the basics when she’s off duty (clear brow gel, a quick swipe of a lash brush) and that’s it.

But recently, the star made one addition to her pared-down routine — and she says her skin is better for it. “The one thing that I started doing in quarantine that changed my skin a couple months ago was double cleansing,” Bieber told Allure. “Double cleansing has really been a big game-changer for me.” In fact, the star credits the Korean beauty practice of using two cleansers (one oil, followed by one cream or foam) to her clear, maskne-free skin, even during the pandemic.

According to dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD, double cleansing is a useful step in your routine, especially when you’re wearing more sunscreen during the summer. “Sunscreen can be stubborn to remove, so double cleansing is a good practice,” Dr. Garshick says.

However, Dr. Garshick warns that while heat and increased mask-wearing might tempt you to scrub down multiple times a day, overdoing it can backfire. “While you may feel a desire to use something harsh or to increase the frequency of cleansing, it’s important that we keep our skin hydrated and taken care of in a gentle manner,” she says. “Or you risk over-cleansing, which can strip your skin, causing imbalance and more breakouts.”

If you do wish to take a page out of Bieber’s book, look for gentle, non-comedogenic oils and cleansers with hydrating ingredients, like ceramides, to protect your skin’s barrier, Dr. Garshick recommends. Then, follow up with a solid moisturizer — and, in true celebrity fashion, plenty of water.

