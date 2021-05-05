Lil Yachty Just Announced His New Nail Paint Line

There’s been no shortage of celebrity beauty lines lately. Pharrell, Jennifer Lopez, and Priyanka Chopra (to name a few) have all tapped the skin and haircare categories for their significant forays into the beauty space. Rihanna and Selena Gomez have created their lanes in the makeup aisle as well. Like it or not — Hollywood’s elite are fulfilling their dreams as beauty entrepreneurs, and a popular rapper is the latest to join the beauty founder club.

Lil Yachty, née Miles Parks McCollum, took to the ‘gram to show off his latest venture: Crete, a gender-neutral line of “nail paints.” In the announcement, Yatchy showed off his new collection, outfitted in sleek matte black bottles. “I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co …. FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21,” he wrote in the caption. “ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM.” A few slides over, Yatchy showed off a gray and black tonal manicure with a spade design, hinting at the colors in his first drop.

The Michigan Boy Boat rapper isn’t new to rocking nail polish and is one of many male artists giving a fine-painted middle finger to society’s traditional gender norms. Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Jaden Smith, Harry Styles have all openly embraced nail art, proving that painted tips — whether clear or decked out in smiley faces — are for anyone.

Yachty’s Crete line got a ton of support from eager fans and celebrities alike. “Packaging is mean,” rapper A$AP Ferg commented (and we concur.) “GO OFF,” Justine Skye wrote. Comedian Zoie Fenty also commended Yachty for staying true to himself. “NAIL POLISH IS FOR ANYBODY WITH NAILS. (Congrats Yachty) keep being you,” Fenty wrote. We couldn’t agree more. So now that we’ve got that out of the way, the only questions that remain are: What colors will he launch? And will it chip? Our tips will be ready when Crete drops.

