The Best Fall Dress Trends

Some might dismiss the intensity with which we follow every change and shift in the sartorial breeze as the behavior of trend-lemmings. But, we prefer to think of ourselves more as disciplined students of fashion. No matter how you spin it, we’re always hot on the trail of the next big thing — and there’s nothing like a change in seasons to put us on high alert for what’s new in the wardrobe world. But, this year, things look a little different. Our hustle-bustle morning commutes or festive-friend gatherings have been replaced by Zoom meetings from bed or virtual happy hours on the couch. So, we hunted down an on-trend outfit that follows suit: the WFH dress.

The most comfortable dresses don't have to sacrifice style — if anything, they'll enhance it. With this in mind, we hit up our favorite influencers, sites, and labels to discover which fall dress trends are circulating among the sartorial set this season. (And, more importantly, which styles will be the most wearable while we work from bed.) We discovered it all: from loungewear-like knitted numbers to the autumnal version of the ever-so-popular nap dress. Click through to shop the seven fall dress trends and accompanying style suggestions we're wishlisting into our virtual shopping carts as we type.

Sweater Dresses

Just like floral prints for spring, sweaters for fall aren't necessarily groundbreaking. But, there's a new crop of silhouettes popping up all over social media that modernize the traditional sweater dress. Think puffed sleeves, high necks, and thigh slits.

Anthropologie Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

Bershka square neck ribbed dress, $, available at ASOS

