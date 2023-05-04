Our Met Gala Fashion Prediction for Men

This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Men’s Trains: The Next Big Thing?

Every year at the Met Gala, we’ve seen the women’s gowns become more elaborate and stunning, with longer and more intricate trains. But what about men’s fashion?

Are Men Ready for Trains?

For years, men’s fashion has been relatively conservative and straightforward, with little room for experimenting outside of traditional cuts and fabrics. But that may be changing. Designers are pushing boundaries and creating more daring and bold options for men’s clothing, urging their clients to become more open-minded and to take risks.

Rappers Leading the Way

ASAP Rocky‘s plaid kilt and P Diddy’s extravagant cape at this year’s Met Gala showed that rappers have the audacity to pull off daring and unique looks. They were among the first to wear pearls, and we predict that they will also be among the first to wear trains.

Our Prediction

Will we see a male celebrity with a train at next year’s Met Gala? It’s hard to say for sure, but we think it’s a distinct possibility. The fashion world is evolving, and we expect to see more and more groundbreaking outfits from male designers and style icons in the years to come.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.