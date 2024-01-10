Margot Robbie’s Barbie Pink Dilemma

This article was last updated on January 10, 2024

Margot Robbie, known for her role in the Barbie movie, has been frequently seen dressed in some of Barbie’s most iconic costumes at various promotional events. In July, it was reported that she negotiated to keep all the outfits and plans to auction them off for charity in the future. At The Golden Globes, she donned a pink sequined gown, replicating a classic Barbie look. However, despite numerous predictions, she did not win the best actress award. While she still hopes for an Academy Award nomination for the role, she has made it clear to her friends that if she does get nominated, she does not want to show up for the event dressed like Barbie. According to a source, Margot appreciates the success of the film but feels that the gimmick has become stale and is now eager to reclaim her personal style.

Margot Robbie is reportedly tired of being associated with Barbie pink and wishes to distance herself from the iconic character’s image. Despite her gratitude for the success of the Barbie film and the promotional activities associated with it, she now wants to shift the focus back to her own individual style and move away from the doll’s thematic outfits. Margot’s intention to auction off her Barbie costumes for charity signifies her desire to embrace change and her readiness to let go of the Barbie persona.

Since gaining fame as a Hollywood actress, Margot Robbie has showcased her versatility by embracing different roles and styles. From portraying the glamorous Harley Quinn to her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot’s diverse portrayals have been lauded by fans and critics alike. By expressing her wish to abandon the Barbie image and reclaim her personal style, Margot aims to continue her style evolution and demonstrate her fashion independence.

