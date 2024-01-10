Argentina’s Offer of Troops to Ecuador in Fight Against Drug Gangs

This article was last updated on January 10, 2024

Argentina offers troops to Ecuador in fight against drug gangs

Argentina has offered Ecuador to send security forces in the fight against drug gangs. The Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs announced this on social media. The presidents of Colombia and Bolivia have also expressed their support for the Ecuadorian government.

Concerns of Organized Crime

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Patricia Bullrich, the fight against organized crime is a matter that concerns the entire continent. “Ecuador is changing from a quiet country with relatively few murders per year to a country overtaken by narcoterrorism,” she said.

Since Monday, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of emergency due to gang violence. That violence broke out after a notorious drug gang leader escaped from prison. On Tuesday, armed men entered the studio during a TV broadcast. Explosions have also been reported in various places in the country and officers have been attacked and taken hostage.

Colombia, which borders Ecuador, and Bolivia also expressed their support, without immediately offering concrete military aid. Both Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Bolivian colleague Luis Arce indicate that they are prepared to help where necessary.

Last night, the other neighboring country Peru also responded to the unrest in Ecuador. That country has declared a state of emergency around the border with Ecuador. More police and military troops have been sent to northern Peru to increase security in the border area.

Ecuadorian army leader sees drug gangs as military targets

Jaime Vela, the commander of the Ecuadorian army, emphasized in a speech on Tuesday evening (Ecuadorian time) that he sees the criminal drug gangs as military targets. The Ecuadorian newspaper reports this El Telegrafo. The speech follows a presidential decision designating 22 drug gangs as terrorist organizations.

Fight Against Gang Violence

Vela describes gang violence as an attempt to sow fear among the population. The commander emphasized that the government will not give up the fight and addressed the people of Ecuador. “You can trust that the police and the army will protect you,” Vela said.

Public life in Ecuador shut down

The wave of violence in Ecuador has brought part of public life to a standstill. Some municipal services such as garbage collection are not functioning for the time being.

Hospital outpatient clinics are also closed for the time being. The treatment of patients in hospitals will continue for the time being. People can also go there in case of medical emergencies.

Extra safety measures are being taken in many cities. Only one entrance to metro stations in the capital Quito is open, which is secured by military personnel. In the cities of Guayaquil and Cuenca, where there has been a lot of violence in recent days, security has been increased on the streets and at public buildings and schools.

The American consulates in Ecuador have halted work as a result of the violence. The Chinese embassy is also temporarily closed.

