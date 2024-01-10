This article was last updated on January 10, 2024

Jo Koy’s Challenging Golden Globes Experience

They say every dark cloud has a silver lining and standup comic turned Golden Globes MC, Jo Koy may have just found his. Nice guy Jo bombed as a first time host of the revamped Golden Globe awards. We felt bad as his jokes fall flat and the celebrities in the audience didn’t do a good job of hiding their disappointment. Our source at the show revealed that there were barely any laughs during Jo’s opening monologue but there was plenty of eye rolling. The only good thing to come out of this fiasco was that Jo’s ex, fellow comic Chelsea Handler reached out to him to offer words of support. The two haven’t had much contact since their surprise breakup in July 2022, but Chelsea wanted to comfort Jo, so she called him after the telecast to boost his spirits.

Receiving Support from Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, an accomplished comedian and Jo Koy’s former partner, demonstrated her support by reaching out to Jo Koy after his challenging experience at the Golden Globes. Despite their previous breakup, Chelsea’s gesture of calling him to offer words of comfort showed a sign of care and solidarity during Jo’s difficult moment.

Jo Koy expressed his gratitude for Chelsea’s support following the scrutiny he faced as the Golden Globes host. His public statement conveyed his appreciation for her outreach and acknowledged the positive impact it had on his spirits during this trying time.