Inclusion of Sex Workers: Non-life Insurance Available

January 10, 2024 Larissa Gomes Economy 0
Non-life insurance for sex workers

This article was last updated on January 10, 2024

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Published on:

New Business Insurance Option for Sex Workers

From today, sex workers can take out business damage insurance with Nationale-Nederlanden. The condition is registration with the Chamber of Commerce and the entrepreneurs must be at least 21 years old. The insurer initially offers three insurance policies, namely Liability Insurance, Inventory Insurance, and Goods Insurance.

Normalization of Sex Work as a Legitimate Occupation

Since the end of last year, it has been easier for sex workers to open a business bank account. Previously this was virtually impossible. Irina Hornstra of the Sex Work Alliance Destigmatization (SWAD) is happy that sex work is being further normalized. “The ability to take out insurance as a sex worker means further inclusion in society.”

It is also easier for insured entrepreneurs to apply for a mortgage. Hornstra emphasizes that it is important that every entrepreneur is treated equally, in any industry.

Impact on Financial Position and Future Offerings

According to Nationale-Nederlanden, the insurance could help strengthen the financial position of the group of sex workers, which consists of around 20,000 entrepreneurs. In addition to the three insurance policies that Nationale-Nederlanden now offers, the insurer is considering expanding its offering. For example, with Money and Legal Expenses Insurance. “We first want to assess the risks, as we do in every industry,” a spokesperson said in a response.

Positive Reception and Future Expectations

The Association of Insurers, which also includes Nationale-Nederlanden, is pleased with the development. The interest group of insurers expects that other insurers will follow Nationale-Nederlanden’s decision.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*