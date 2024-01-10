Inclusion of Sex Workers: Non-life Insurance Available

This article was last updated on January 10, 2024
New Business Insurance Option for Sex Workers
From today, sex workers can take out business damage insurance with Nationale-Nederlanden. The condition is registration with the Chamber of Commerce and the entrepreneurs must be at least 21 years old. The insurer initially offers three insurance policies, namely Liability Insurance, Inventory Insurance, and Goods Insurance.
Normalization of Sex Work as a Legitimate Occupation
Since the end of last year, it has been easier for sex workers to open a business bank account. Previously this was virtually impossible. Irina Hornstra of the Sex Work Alliance Destigmatization (SWAD) is happy that sex work is being further normalized. “The ability to take out insurance as a sex worker means further inclusion in society.”
It is also easier for insured entrepreneurs to apply for a mortgage. Hornstra emphasizes that it is important that every entrepreneur is treated equally, in any industry.
Impact on Financial Position and Future Offerings
According to Nationale-Nederlanden, the insurance could help strengthen the financial position of the group of sex workers, which consists of around 20,000 entrepreneurs. In addition to the three insurance policies that Nationale-Nederlanden now offers, the insurer is considering expanding its offering. For example, with Money and Legal Expenses Insurance. “We first want to assess the risks, as we do in every industry,” a spokesperson said in a response.
Positive Reception and Future Expectations
The Association of Insurers, which also includes Nationale-Nederlanden, is pleased with the development. The interest group of insurers expects that other insurers will follow Nationale-Nederlanden’s decision.
