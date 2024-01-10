This article was last updated on January 10, 2024

El Ghazi and Mainz demand money from each other and do not reach a settlement on dismissal

Anwar El Ghazi and his former club Mainz failed to reach a settlement in the dispute over his dismissal on Wednesday. The parties will therefore face each other again in court on June 19.

Mainz Termination of Contract

Mainz terminated the contract of 28-year-old El Ghazi after the player expressed his support for the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas on social media.

Player’s Suspension and Dismissal

El Ghazi was initially suspended by Mainz. After intensive discussions with the club management, the attacker was welcome back to the selection, but he did not agree with the statement that the club had shared about this. He then again expressed his support for the Palestinians, after which he was fired.

The attacker still had a contract until next summer, with an option for another season. According to his lawyer, the former Ajax and PSV player will miss out on 150,000 euros per month due to the immediate dismissal. Mainz says that it wants more than half a million euros back from El Ghazi because of, among other things, the damage to its image.

Legal Standoff

“For us, a settlement is absolutely not an option,” said lawyer Johan-Michel Menke. According to Menke, El Ghazi’s texts were in no way compatible with Mainz’s position. The lawyer rules out that El Ghazi will ever take action for the Germans again.

Playing Restrictions

Due to the break with Mainz, El Ghazi has a problem, because FIFA regulations state that players are allowed to play for a maximum of two clubs in one season. At the start of the season, the two-time Dutch international already made two appearances for PSV.