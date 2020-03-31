Fauci’s Folly An Inconsistent COVID-19 Narrative

With the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes for Health (NIH), Dr. Anthony Fauci, and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force stating this during a March 11, 2020 House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing when asked to compare COVID-19 to other health situations like SARS and H1N1:

"Well, SARS was also a coronavirus in 2002. It infected 8,000 people, and it killed about 775. It had a mortality of about 9 to 10%. That's only 8,000 people in about a year. In the two and a half months that we've had this coronavirus, as you know we now have multiple multiples of that. So it clearly is not as lethal. And I'll get to the lethality in a moment, but it certainly spreads better. Probably for the practical understanding of the American people, the seasonal flu we deal with every year has a mortality of 0.1%. The stated mortality overall of this when you look at all the data, including China, is about 3%, it first started off as 2 and now 3. I think if you count all the cases of minimally symptomatic or asymptomatic, that probably brings the mortality down to around 1%. Which means this is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu. I think that's something that people can get their arms around and understand."

Now, let's look at what Dr. Fauci had to say in an editorial in which he was lead author entitled "COVID-19 – Navigating the Uncharted" that appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) less than two weeks earlier:

On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively."

That is a huge and very significant difference from Dr. Fauci's testimony on March 11, 2020. Talk about disinformation! To help you put Dr. Fauci's claim that the clinical consequences of COVID-19 will be "akin" to severe seasonal influenza, in 2017, 59,120 Americans died from influenza/pneumonia, a rate of 14.9 per 100,000 people.

I am providing you with a screen capture of the entire editorial with the pertinent section highlighted just in case it disappears from "the tubes that make up the internet":

…and, just in case you weren't aware, the same article appeared on March 26, 2020 in the NEJM as shown here:

As though this storyline weren't complicated enough, on March 29th, Dr. Fauci claimed that between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 as shown here:

Using the roughly 60,000 deaths from influenza/pneumonia that I quoted from Mdlinx, now Dr. Fauci is claiming that COVID-19 will result in between two and four times the number of annual deaths from seasonal influenza, a sharp rise from his most recent estimation but far short of his "ten times" number from his testimony before Congress.

Why is Dr. Fauci being so inconsistent? I wonder if it have anything to do with this:



Notice that the sponsor of the ModernaTX clinical trial of its messengerRNA or mRNA-based vaccine which will be used to vaccinate against COVID-19 is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which is headed by the very same Dr. Fauci. Perhaps this is driving his agenda, after all, should this vaccine work, it would certainly be a feather in his professional cap. A healthy volunteer has already been vaccinated with this experimental drug which was approved for human trials without first going through animal testing, the normal route taken when a new drug is approved, as quoted here:

It is also important to note that one of the backers of the vaccine is none other than the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations or CEPI which receives funding from the strongly pro-vaccination Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as shown here:

The biggest problem that we all face, including medical researchers, is that there is an incomplete data set when it comes to prognosticating the ultimate impact of COVID-19. Until the pandemic has run its course, any estimation of transmissibility and lethality are mere guesses. In the case of Dr. Fauci, we have very clear evidence that even the most highly trained and influential physicians have no real idea about the ultimate outcome of the current coronavirus pandemic and have their own agendas.

The one thing that we can have all learned from the COVID-19 panic is that governments love to use fear to control the masses. Without the coercive use of fear, governments wouldn't last 24 hours.

Let's close with this quote from the final speech of former President Dwight Eisenhower:

"Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite."

