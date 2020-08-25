My Wellness Routine This Week

Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good.

Have your own Feel Good Diary to submit? You can do so here!

Today: A publicist takes advantage of Peloton’s 90-day free trial, unwinds in nature, and enjoys a socially-distant outdoor dinner.

Age: 25

Location: New York, NY

Occupation: Publicist

Salary: $65,000

Day One

6:30 a.m. — I wake up early for a cup of coffee and glass of water. I make my coffee at home with a French press, and I take it black. I love waking up and having the morning to myself. My boyfriend is not a morning person, so I’m typically left alone to enjoy my a.m. ritual while I read the news for the day.

7 a.m. — I have the 90-day free trial from Peloton and have been loving the guided outdoor runs. With my exposure to humans limited during quarantine, the trainer audio makes me feel like I’m running with a friend, still able to enjoy the outdoors, and not having to worry about my playlist. Running and getting my miles in makes me feel energized for the day.

8 a.m. — Following my run, I do some stretches and then log on to Melissa Wood Health ($9.99/month) for an express flow. Melissa is so soothing and worth the subscription cost! I love taking time in my day to stretch, lengthen, and breathe. Her classes are tough too.

Daily Total: $9.99

Day Two

11 a.m. — I go on a nice long walk to pick up lunch at a local cafe. I get a salad full of fresh summer veggies and chicken for protein ($14). I tend to intermittent fast, so I wait to eat until noon. Once I enjoy my salad — and hydrate! — I feel full and re-energized for the second half of the work day.

3 p.m. — I get a juice in place of an afternoon coffee. This makes me feel awake, and I feel better about drinking this than snacking mindlessly on my boyfriend’s tempting junk food ($6.50).

6 p.m. — I log in for a Zoom yoga drop-in class at a studio in my hometown ($7). I love the social aspect of the Zoom class and appreciate that the instructor is able to chime in if she notices I need a correction. It feels amazing to close my laptop and flow, working up a sweat as I build strength.

Daily Total: $27.50

Day Three

6:30 a.m. – I take my Peloton Guided Run, opting for 30 minutes at a faster pace this time. It makes me feel so strong and powerful (even though I am not at all speedy) and I feel proud that I worked hard.

8 a.m. — I suffer from stomach issues and IBS and have become absolutely obsessed with Bellway natural fruit and fiber packs ($19.99). I stir a packet into a glass of water and it makes me feel full and helps regulate my digestive system.

9 p.m. — After a long and hard day at work, fully on my screen/phone, I love to wind down with a nice bath and a glass of wine (I usually pay about $12 for a bottle). Tonight I treat myself by using a Saje Bath Salt Soak ($26). I used to represent the brand for work, but not anymore. I loved using it so much that now I buy it on my own dime.

It feels amazing to relax and not speak to anyone, leaving me alone with my thoughts. Sometimes I’ll listen to an old favorite playlist or risk bringing my book in. (I’m currently reading Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane for my book club!)

Daily Total: $57.99

Day Four

7 a.m. — Today my body didn’t feel like running so I opted for a long walk in the park. I put on The Daily podcast (I have Spotify Premium for $9.99/month) and enjoy the scenery. The walk feels great and I feel at peace, ready for the day ahead.

12 p.m. — Today, my boyfriend treated me to lunch. We had sandwiches from a local deli — I had turkey on seven grain bread with lots of veggies and balsamic vinaigrette. He has a turkey club and we share an order of fries. I give in to the indulgence because fries are my kryptonite and I feel everything is healthy in moderation!

7 p.m. — During quarantine, we decided to sign up for the Green Chef meal prep box to take some stress out of the grocery store visits. This has also been a really fun activity for my boyfriend and I; we have loved learning to cook together. I’m dairy-free so we do the paleo subscription option ($65/ month with the current promotion) and we make a steak and veggie dish that is just delish! I feel perfectly satisfied.

Daily Total: $74.99

Day Five

7 a.m. — I wake up excited to start the day. After my morning coffee, I tune in for a 45 minute Broadway-themed fun run on my Peloton app. The run puts me in a great mood, singing along in my head to the showtunes but still working hard to meet my mileage goal.

8 a.m. — After my run, I decide I want to take a longer stretch so I use the app to stream a guided 10-minute stretch. This feels great, especially as I have been feeling tight in my shoulders and hips from sitting all day.

7 p.m. — Tonight my boyfriend and I decide to treat ourselves and order takeout sushi with contact-less pickup from our favorite spot. I get a green salad, he gets a miso soup, and then we share a few rolls ($40). Yum!

Daily Total: $40

Day Six

8 a.m. — I start my day with Melissa Wood Health for a longer, Pilates-infused flow. I feel strong and work to lengthen all my muscles, I love the full body focused power workouts and certainly work up a sweat.

9 a.m. — I’m anxious for the day ahead with calls scheduled back to back, so I choose to run out for a coffee today, opting for a double espresso ($3.75). This feels like a treat and calms my nerves before I jump into work.

1 p.m. — I use a rewards coupon to grab a salad with fresh fruit and chicken (it would have cost $10). This makes me feel so good and full plus it feels great to save some money on a treat lunch!

Daily Total: $3.75

Day Seven

10 a.m. — My boyfriend and I pack PB&J sandwiches and head out for a hike outside the city. This feels amazing to get out in nature, leaving our phones in the car and taking good time away from screens. We get our steps in and it feels great!

3 p.m. — We worked up an appetite on our hike (even after the PB&J) so we hit a local deli to pick up wraps to refuel ($22).

7 p.m. — After cleaning up, we put on our masks and head out for date night! We sit outside at the Little Beet Table at a socially distanced table and share seshito peppers and shrimp tacos, each getting a margarita to toast the week ($64). It feels great to enjoy a healthy dinner and sit outside though there is some anxiety with that, making sure we remain safe and clean.

Daily Total: $86

Weekly Total: $300.22

Reflection: During COVID, I’ve taken a large shift from strength-based workouts to runs paired with yoga. This has made a hugely positive impact in my mental health. Pairing my physical fitness with my mental fitness has been crucial for me in reducing my stress and anxiety. I can get into my own head —but I do my best to hush that negative inner voice.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results