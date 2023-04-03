This article was last updated on April 3, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Denial of Canada immigration on Medical grounds

Medical inadmissibility in Canadian immigration is often overshadowed by criminal inadmissibility, but it prevents around 1,400 applicants from entering Canada every year.

To determine medical admissibility, standard medical exams and mental state assessments are conducted, along with a review of an applicant’s medical records. A person may be deemed medically inadmissible if their health condition endangers public health, poses a public safety threat, or requires excessive demand on health or social services.

However, some individuals can overcome a medical inadmissibility declaration based on certain health conditions. If an individual is deemed medically inadmissible, they can challenge the decision through a procedural fairness letter or by submitting a mitigation plan.

Retaining an immigration lawyer can make navigating the medical inadmissibility process easier by ensuring that all necessary documents are prepared, mistakes are avoided, and responses to the Canadian government are appropriate.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.