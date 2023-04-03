This article was last updated on April 3, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Tom Cruise made this cake popular

This is the cake that has gained fame through Tom Cruise’s affection for it. The Hollywood actor has been known to gift his acquaintances with a white chocolate coconut Bundt cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills during Christmas.

Legend has it that Cruise’s former wife, Katie Holmes, was introduced to the cake by her Mad Money co-star, Diane Keaton, and Tom immediately fell in love with it after trying a piece. Celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell frequently post pictures of the delectable cake on social media after receiving it from Cruise.

Despite not being a big fan of Tom, we decided to give it a try and were blown away by its taste. The cake has now unofficially become known as “the Tom Cruise cake,” and it is definitely worth the price and calories.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.