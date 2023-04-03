This article was last updated on April 3, 2023

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Biodistribution – Where is the Vaccine Going?

Throughout the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have been assuring us that the mRNA used in the vaccine products remain in the arm or, at most, travel to nearby draining lymph nodes. Thanks to a Freedom of Information request made to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the nation’s equivalent to the United States Food and Drug Administration, we now have proof of the biodistribution of the lipid nanoparticles which act as the delivery system and as protection for the vaccine’s fragile active ingredient, the mRNA that stimulates cells to create the spike protein which results in an immune reaction.

I’m hoping that, in its infinite wisdom, Google doesn’t decide to censor this posting given that the data contained within is sourced from a Western government document and Pfizer’s own research, however, if there’s anything that the past three years have taught me it’s that we live in the post-truth era.

In case you aren’t aware of the mechanism behind the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, here is a video from John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health explaining the process:

Lipid nanoparticles or LNPs are critical to the functioning of mRNA vaccines since mRNA is very fragile and has a very short life in the human body without the protection of lipids which act as a delivery system for the vaccine’s active ingredient.

Here is one example of an expert, Dr. Bryn Boslett, an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, weighing in on what happens to the vaccine when it is injected into a human body:

Here’s a “fact check” on the issue from Reuters which addresses the issue of vaccine-created spike proteins and their ability to travel throughout the human body:

Here is another example which, in the interest of keeping this posting to a reasonable length, you can read through on your own.

Now, let’s look at the Therapeutic Goods Administration document dated January 2021 (i.e. just after the initial rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) in Australia) keeping in mind that this document contains the data that the TGA used to approve the vaccine for use and that the data was provided by Pfizer and was peer-reviewed:

For the purposes of this study, we’re going to focus on the biodistribution aspect of the vaccines from data supplied by Pfizer. To track the vaccine, Pfizer’s researchers injected a radioactive lipid marker into 63 Wistar Han rats which was used to track the progress of the lipid nanoparticles containing the mRNA throughout the rats’ bodies as quoted here:

“The distribution of lipid nanoparticles (containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159) encapsulating mRNA encoding luciferase, was investigated by monitoring of a radiolabelled (3H-) lipid-marker after IM administration to Wistar rats.”

The lipid nanoparticle formulation size and composition (relative to mRNA concentration) and encapsulation efficiency was similar to the LNP used in Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine. In total, 42 of the rats were injected with a target dose of 50 micrograms of mRNA per animal and 21 were injected with 100 micrograms of mRNA per animal. Total radioactivity was measured by liquid scintillation counting of blood, plasma and tissue samples collected at 15 minutes, 1, 2, 4, 8, 24 and 48 hours after dosage was administered. Keep in mind that the study ended after 48 hours so we have no idea what the long-term distribution of lipid nanoparticles looked like.

Here is a table showing the widespread distribution and concentrations of the lipid nanoparticles (and, by extension, the mRNA) of the “vaccine that would stay in your arm” with my highlights showing some of the highest concentrations:

Here’s what Pfizer saw:

“Mean total radioactivity was greatest at the injection site followed by the liver with much lower total recovery in spleen, adrenal glands and ovaries (Table 4-2). The total radioactivity recovery was less than 100% at all time-points (range = 20 – 60%) probably due to difficulty in collecting entirety of injection site samples and the presence of radioactivity in the carcass, faeces and urine, which were not analysed.

The tissue distribution pattern was similar in 100 μg mRNA/animal dose group as noted above for 50 μg mRNA/animal dose, with highest distribution into liver, adrenal glands and spleen.

Draining lymph nodes to the site of injection should have been collected and analysed for radioactivity, given the increased size of draining lymph nodes seen in other nonclinical studies after dosing.“

This begs the question – why weren’t the draining lymph nodes at the site of injection collected and analyzed?

Here are the conclusions of the biodistribution study according to Pfizer’s researchers:

1.) Slow but significant distribution of lipid nanoparticles from the site of injection with major uptake into liver.

2.) Minor distribution in spleen, adrenal glands and ovaries over 48 h.

3.) Mean blood:plasma ratios of 0.5-0.6 indicating nanoparticles mainly present in plasma fraction of blood with peak concentrations in plasma at approx. 2 h post-dose.

As I mentioned above, the study ended with the sacrificing of all animals in the trial after 48 hours; what is important is that the concentration of lipid nanoparticles was still rising in the majority of the samples/organs so we have no idea when the peak would have occurred or what the peak level would have been.

Just in case you were curious, here is a study by Katharine Roltgen et al which shows that the vaccine mRNA and spike antigen remain in the germinal centers (in the lymph nodes) for up to 8 weeks after vaccination:

It is quite apparent that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine does not remain at or near the injection site or, at most, travel to the nearby draining lymph nodes. It is distributed throughout the human body, unlike what we have been told by “the experts”. What is of greatest concern are the higher levels of concentration in the liver, ovaries, spleen, adrenal glands (hormone producing glands that control heart rate, response to stressors, blood flow and metabolism) and bone marrow (produces white and red blood cells). We don’t know or aren’t yet privy to the information regarding the impact of multiple COVID-19 vaccinations on the human body and given the short 48 hour timeframe of the biodistribution study released by the TGA, we can’t be certain of the medium- and long-term impact of the vaccines on human health. What is particularly galling is that this information was available to regulators and yet, they approved Pfizer’s vaccine.

