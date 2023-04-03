This article was last updated on April 3, 2023

Trump’s mugshot campaign can become gold

When he appears in court in New York tomorrow, former President Donald Trump will have to face arrest, a police photo, and fingerprinting. This historic moment marks the first time a former president has been prosecuted for a crime, presenting the ultimate PR opportunity for a man who knows there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

As the saying goes, “any publicity is good publicity.” In a recent podcast, America expert Victor Vlam explains how Trump’s prosecution, along with several other ongoing legal investigations against him, could actually benefit the former president. Despite previously falling out of favor within his own party, Trump has recently seen his popularity among Republicans surge, with polls already naming him as the leading candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

