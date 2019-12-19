Buy Grown-Up Clear Lip Glosses

Like Gossip Girl's Serena van der Woodsen once said, "Lipstick lasts longer but gloss is more fun…" This quote — now a viral meme — reflects the playful sentiment of the product perfectly. But lip gloss has come leaps and bounds since our days rolling saccharine-sweet goop over our lips after homeroom.

Eventually many of us traded our favorite lip lacquers in for matte and cream formulas until recently, when gloss officially entered the beauty zeitgeist once again.

Now celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez — plus VSCO girls — are making transparent lip glosses popular again. Luckily for us, the glosses of 2019 are smooth, silky, shiny, and packed with skin-care benefits to boot. Check out our favorites ahead.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss

This formula has the benefits of a balm/oil hybrid — which means your lips will be moisturized and protected — but looks like a classic gloss on the lips.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss, $, available at Sephora

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss

There's a reason this gloss is beloved by beauty editors. Not only does it offer skin-care benefits thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and evening primrose oil, but it also delivers a slick, vinyl look.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, $, available at Sephora

Kevyn Aucoin Gloss Glow Lip Gloss

Looking for a shine you can see from space? Prepare to be wowed by the ultra-reflective glaze of this gloss.

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Lip Gloss, $, available at Kevyn Aucoin

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Leave it to RiRi to give us a clear gloss that packs a punch: One swipe and you'll have megawatt shine with a delightful peach-vanilla scent.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $, available at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Crystal Lip Gloss

This no-frills clear lip gloss delivers the not-sticky shine you want.

Bobbi Brown Crystal Lip Gloss, $, available at Macy's

Glossier Lip Gloss

You'll forget you're wearing gloss with this bestselling formula. With ingredients like vitamin E and jojoba oil, it's the non-drying formula you need with the crystal finish you want.

Glossier Lip Gloss, $, available at Glossier

Essence Shine Shine Shine Lipgloss

If you're looking to test out the trend without dropping coins, snag this under-$5 option.

Essence Shine Shine Shine Lipgloss, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss

According to the rave reviews, this gloss gives you a wet reflective effect, doesn't feel tacky, and has an adored cherry scent.

Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss, $, available at Lime Crime

