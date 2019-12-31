Most Wanted Items Of 2019

We've got 2020 vision on the impending New Year; it's looking back at 2019 where things get a little nearsighted. But don't strain your eyes trying to relive the past 365 days, because our Shopping team editors already cataloged a highlight reel of hits for you — including the most wanted goods straight out of your very own virtual carts.

No click trickery or shop sleight-of-hand here, only the best-selling product picks sourced from Refinery29's top stories (that we pulled after analyzing 12-month's worth of anonymous reader-purchase data). From major sale events to viral trends, gift guides, and our Tried & True test series: we're talking thousands of hyped-up black leggings, a new streaming service that took our inner child by storm, sex toys that empowered us, irresistible beauty loot, savage traveler-approved plane gear, an affordable memory foam pillow that just. won't. quit. and so much more.

Join us ahead as we recap and reap the 29 bestselling fruits of the most major shopping moments in 2019.

Amazon Orolay Jacket

The infamous viral-puffer jacket — after gracing the ranks of everything from our Amazon hidden gems to Prime Day sale features and flashy seasonal upgrades, its OG iteration is still selling strong as a 2019 most wanted essential till the bitter, cold end.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $, available at Amazon

Disney+

The buzz around this not-so-new-anymore streaming service has slowed, but it's still simmering. Since its launch in November, the virtual keeper of our childhood nostalgia has skyrocketed to the top of 2019's most wanted purchases in just under two month's time.

Disney Disney+ 1-Year Subscription Gift Card, $, available at Disney+

Amazon Mesh Laundry Bags

Whether you carted this stacked set to carefully launder your intimates or streamline your suitcase contents, these small-but-mighty mesh bags are going down in 2019 shopping history as a most useful affordable luxury.

Gogooda Mesh Laundry and Organization Bags, $, available at Amazon

Memory Foam Cooling Pillow

The memory-foam pillow heard round the world! This bedding essential wasn't just a top home buy from the past year, it more impressively clocked in as a most wanted purchase cross-category — beating out fashion to beauty and tech in one of the biggest sale events of the year. We're guessing it has something to do with the rave customer ratings and sweetly discounted price point…

Alwyn Home Medium Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow, $, available at Wayfair

Target Jumpsuit

The actual Target jumpsuit of most-wanted status lore is, sadly, now sold out — but, in honor of its rankings as one of the top-purchased pieces of 2019, we're paying homage to it with a similar comfy-chic style from the reader-favorite retailer.

A New Day Women's Plus Size Sleeveless V-Neck Knit Jumpsuit, $, available at Target

Etsy String Of Pearls Succulent

Plant ladies continued to have their moment in the window-sill sunlight over this past year — and the brightest of the top-bought potted stars was the quirky string-of-pearls succulent beauty.

JewelryLE String Of Pearls Succulent, $, available at Etsy

Amazon Cotton-Wool Socks

A seasonal newcomer that gained most wanted fame from its featured spot in our 2019 stocking-stuffer hit list — this top-rated set of stylish cotton-wool socks is the only thing our January toes want to be wrapped up in.

JOYCA & Co. Cotton-Wool Crew Socks (4 Pairs), $, available at Amazon

NARS Orgasm Set

Nars' Orgasm blush has been an instant classic since it launched in 1999. And, tbh, it's tough not to covet the iconic peachy-pink shimmer in a value-packaged blush and balm power pair. This little travel-friendly duo was one of the most scooped up (sold out, and restocked) beauty goods of 2019.

NARS Mini Blush + Balm Set, $, available at Sephora

