You can tell that Jasmine Tookes has a top-shelf skin-care routine just by looking at her. The 29-year-old supermodel and Victoria Secret angel pairs her signature face-lift ponytail with a natural gleam that radiates from her high cheekbones down to the tips of her toes.

It's the kind of glow that comes from years of experimenting with products to determine what makes her combination skin the happiest, she tells us. Tookes isn't the "I just drink a lot of water" type of celebrity. She stresses that maintaining her clear skin takes work, including seasonal HydraFacials with diamond-tipped dermabrasion, pricy at-home LED light masks, a cocktail of natural face oils, and even a $95 sunscreen splurge. Though, as involved (and expensive) as her routine is, Tookes tells us the best skin-care advice she's learned is the simplest one of all: Always wash your face.

The tip is fitting, considering the model's latest beauty partnership with Fresh. In honor of the collaboration and her role in the brand's new Soy campaign, Tookes is sharing her entire routine — from face wash to lip balm — ahead.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

Whether she's on set in a tropical location or getting home from a night out with friends, Tookes never hits the pillow without clean skin. "It's the first thing I do right when I get home from work. I love the Fresh Soy cleanser because it’s gentle — so it doesn't strip any of my skin's natural oils — but removes all of my makeup."

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $, available at Fresh

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum

Tookes tells us that her biggest skin concern is hyperpigmentation, which is a darkening of the skin due to an overproduction of melanin. "It's something I've always dealt with, but as long as I’m using the correct products to help fade the spots, I find that it's not an issue," Tookes says, before recommending a product made by fellow model Miranda Kerr. "My dermatologist, Dr. Pearl Grimes, makes a hyperpigmentation cream that I love and I use the Kora vitamin C serum morning and night."

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, $, available at Sephora

La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid

“As a result of my hyperpigmentation, I'm especially careful about sunscreen," Tookes says. "I want to avoid discoloration in my skin tone and dark spots from sun damage, so I use the La Mer sunblock every day. I love this one because it doesn’t leave a white cast on my face.”

La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid, $, available at Sephora

Nature's Bounty Natural Vitamin E-Oil

When it comes to that dewy, post-facial glow, Tookes says her skin likes a little oil. "I have combination skin, but I’m not really sensitive at all, so I love experimenting with face oils," she says. "I actually love using this vitamin E oil on my skin under makeup to give it that nice, supple dewiness."

Nature's Bounty Nature's Bounty Natural Vitamin E-Oil Dietary Supplement, $, available at Walgreens

Lucas Papaw Ointment

"If I could only live with three skin-care products, they would be sunscreen, vitamin E oil, and this lip balm," says Tookes. “My lips always dry up before the rest of my skin, so I keep this Lucus Papaw ointment with me, especially if I'm flying, because the texture is light but it doesn't just evaporate."

Lucas Papaw Lucas Papaw Ointment 25g, $, available at Amazon

Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro

Tookes says LED light therapy is her favorite at-home treatment. "I use this Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask a couple times a week to prevent both dark spots and acne," she says. "I've found that it gets rid of any budding pimples, evens my skin tone, and leaves my face a little firmer, which I love."

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro, $, available at DermStore

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results