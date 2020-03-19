Everlane’s New Spring Cardigan

This WFH break is brought to you by the R29 Shopping team: Everlane (our go-to for effortlessly cool wardrobe staples like bodysuits and denim) released a bundle of new spring styles today — and we snapped up the chicest one to take for an IRL test-style. Say hello to the cotton-merino short-sleeve cardigan.

On top of cardigans currently having a major moment, we were also drawn to Everlane’s newest sweater for its relaxed-yet-polished qualities and cross-seasonal styling potential (from tucking to untucking, buttoned up or unbuttoned, with denim or with skirt, and beyond). Crafted from a washable blend of 55% wool and 45% cotton, the $65 slim-fit sweater features a V-neckline, button front, and sleeves that hit just above the elbow. Full disclosure: We had initially planned to try all three colorways (black, marigold, or bone) and six sizes (XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL) on a much wider range of body types and bust sizes — but due to the current social-distancing and self-quarantine circumstances, plans changed. So, while we weren’t able to review every single size offering, we were able to get a different one in each colorway on three R29ers — who snapped selfies, dished on everything from the feel to the fit, and even provided their favorite styling suggestions.

Minimize that to-do list, mute your Slack, tell your boss BRB, and join us below in doing what many people inevitably end up doing when hanging out at home: mirror selfies.

The Black Cotton-Merino Short-Sleeve Cardigan In A Medium

Evelyn Zhang, Motion Graphics Designer: “I’m very biased about Everlane (I mean just look at our names), so I had some high hopes for this top and IT DELIVERED.”

Pros: “The tight fit makes the boobage situation look fire. The V-neck hit just at the perfect spot with a tiny hint of cleavage action, so still modest enough to wear to work but definitely shows the figure ;). I highly recommend if you have an office crush. It’s got that effortless ‘I’m-not-trying-but-look-how-cute-I-look’ vibe. I can also easily see myself pairing it down for a more casual weekend style with jeans and sneakers!”

Cons: “Lots of buttons to work with, making it not the easiest thing to put on. But, the fabric is so stretchy that I only really needed to unbutton two. And it’s by no means scratchy, but not as soft as their cashmere line — but then nothing can ever compare to that…”

Conclusion: “Loveee it. Would at least buy in another color!”

The Marigold Cotton-Merino Short-Sleeve Cardigan In A Small

Liz Buxton, Market Editor: “I’m no cardigan gal — but, in the name of Everlane? Ok, I’ll bite.”

Pros: “Short sleeves and semi-cropped fit! If I haven’t told you already, I run HOT and SWEATY — so this sweater gets major brownie points for its less constricting short sleeves and length. Not to mention the cotton-merino fabric is also very light and breathable, surprisingly so (because in my mind cardigans are itchy-scratchy-heavy-wooly things). But not this buttery soft, light as whipped-cream baby. The marigold color, although jarring to my color-sensitive eyes initially, eventually grew on me and made the classic style feel fresh and fun…like spring!”

Cons: “With broad shoulders and, admittedly, small breasts (middle school me with tissues stuffed in her bra would never admit that) I find boxier-shaped tops with open chests look unflattering on my frame — so I struggled with wearing this style as-is, buttons facing front. But, luckily for me, wearing things backward is very of the moment! So I turned that sucker around, and voilà: my con is now a pro.”

Conclusion: “I had to play around with the styling of this sweater not because it wasn’t made well or didn’t fit right, but because it isn’t an item I’d normally wear. But, once I figured out my backward-facing solution, things started to really turn around (somebody stop me). All in all, I’m pleasantly surprised by this new cardigan lewk. I can see myself pairing it with everything from lounge-around leggings to flouncy floral skirts and layering it overtop everything from turtlenecks to graphic teeshirts (for a fun ’70s vibe).”

The Bone Cotton-Merino Short-Sleeve Cardigan In An XX-Small

Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer: “I am obsessed with this cardigan. Seriously, other cardis walked so this Everlane one could run.”

Pros: “The cotton-wool blend is super soft and lightweight enough that I could easily wear it on a 60-degrees-and-sunny day. Mostly, I’m super impressed with the fit and how it hangs on my body: I’m pretty petite, but I have ‘secret boobs’ that, let’s just say, don’t always cooperate with clothing that buttons in the front. (I’m wearing an XXS, and we’re in the clear, people!)”

Cons: “The only con I can think of is that the fabric of the Bone colorway is a tiny bit sheer, so I’m sure I’ll probably be kicking myself on laundry day when I’m out of clean flesh-toned bras.”

Conclusion: “I’m already thinking about all the different ways I’ll be able to style this new spring staple (tucked into my Levi’s Wedgies, unbuttoned just a little, or layered over a cute tank). Best of all, it doesn’t feel too prim and proper — but is still polished enough that I can envision myself wearing it on a dinner date.”

Shop it for yourself and share a few styling suggestions and tips with us in the comments below!

