Major Fashion Deals Worthy Of Your Attention

When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no limits. And while we’ll certainly pay full price for the products we need, the siren call of a short-lived sale paired with clearance tab treasure hunting is what really gets our blood pumping on the items we want.

We see so much good stuff on sale, in fact; that we just had to start sharing it with you. Welcome to The Score, our home for the best marked-down goods from all of our most-browsed shopping destinations. Anytime we hear about a special promotion or one-off deal, we’ll add it to this page — the good stuff only. So if you’re a deal-hunter like us, bookmark this post and check back often, because as all savvy shoppers know, the best sales don’t last long.

You can consider this roundup your best source for finding the deepest discounts, select fleeting promos, and occasionally that unicorn item that never seems to go on markdown. All of our eagle-eyed editors will be contributing, so if there's something you're specifically looking for, don't be shy to give us a shout in the comments. We're here to help you nab that deal.

& Other Stories

Dates: April 19

Sale: 20% off the entire site

Promo Code: SPRINGTREAT

The Swedish company that singlehandedly keeps us up-to-date on the latest trends is currently offering 20% off whatever your sartorial heart desires — but only for today.

& Other Stories Oversized Organic Cotton Jogger Trousers, $, available at & Other Stories

Madewell

Dates: Now – April 21

Sale: 40% off almost everything

Promo Code: VERYRARE

Madewell's latest promotion means if you see something you like, you can probably go ahead and knock 40% off its price tag. Plus, there's also 20% off to be enjoyed on jeans and leather goods too.

Madewell Button-Front Short-Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress, $, available at Madewell

H&M

Dates: April 17 only

Sale: Get 10% off $50, 20% off $100, and 30% off $200

Promo Code: 3659

There are some serious deals to be found at H&M — but you only have a few hours to take advantage. For today only, this flash sale means you can get up to 30% off your whole purchase along with free shipping.

H&M V-Neck Wool-Blend Sweater, $, available at H&M

Free People

Dates: Now – April 19

Sale: Weekend-long sale on sale

Promo Code: None

For stocking up on the at-home attire essentials, Free People's sale section is a good place to start. You'll find the tops, bottoms, activewear, dresses, and more you need to sweeten up your WFH wardrobe — all for a fraction of the cost.

Endless Summer Calabaza Midi Dress, $, available at Free People

Nordstrom

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Get up to 60% off a range of styles and brands for women, men, kids and home

Promo Code: None

Nordstrom may have temporarily closed its physical stores, but its online operation is still very much up, running, and ready whenever you are — and currently with up to 60% off a very wide range of goods as part of its clearance sale. Mother's Day gifting, here we come.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote, $, available at Nordstrom

Anthropologie

Dates: Now – April 19

Sale: 50% off select dresses, skirts, accessories and more

Promo Code: None

Anthropologie just dropped a 50%-off sale on a selection of full-price dress, blouse, skirt, and accessory faves — and the resulting bounty looks like a glorious spring dream come true.

Maeve Lisanne Sweater Maxi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

J.Crew

Dates: Now – April 19

Sale: Get 40% off select full-price and sale styles

Promo Code: APRIL

For a limited time, the masters of happy classic staples are offering major discounts on a wide range of apparel. Plus, women's cashmere has also been marked down by 30%.

J.Crew Tie-Dyed Hoodie, $, available at J.Crew

Urban Outfitters

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Take an extra 30% off all sale styles

Promo Code: None

Just in time for this hybrid period of spring-meets-WFH-attire, Urban Outfitters has launched a sale on top of its sale, featuring flowy dresses, comfy joggers, bralettes, and more.

Out From Under Bristol Bike Short, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Antidote

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 20% off your purchase

Promo Code: STAYHOME

This Miami-based e-tailer specializes in sustainably-minded indie designers, and our editors flock to the curated site for eco-driven products from Carleen, Mara Hoffman, and Veja — all of which are available to you at 20% off right now.

Baggu Standard Baggu, $, available at Antidote+

Zappos

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Get up to 50% off a wide range of apparel

Promo Code: None

Zappos recently launched a “Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter” sale with markdowns on everything from loungewear and slippers to sneakers and sandals.

Ugg Fluffette Slipper, $, available at Zappos

Cara Cara

Dates: Now – April 20

Sale: Enjoy up to 70% off over 30 brands

Promo Code: None

In addition to supporting the small indie brands that need their customers the most right now, shopping these major markdowns means you'll also be contributing to a cool cause. Cara Cara is donating 10% of the proceeds from its Support Sale to the City of L.A.'s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund — so this is one purchase that'll really feel as good as it looks.

Wray Farrah Pant – Rust, $, available at Cara Cara

