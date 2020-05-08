Summer-Ready Nail Polishes DIY Pedi

The at-home pedicure is the most underrated quarantine mood boost. Sure, your rainbow quarantine manicure might be grid-worthy Instagram content, but your bright-pink toenails create a different, more personal kind of joy, making you smile as you slide into sandals for your daily walk around the block.

Now that we're trading our shearling house slippers for flip-flops — and, naturally, looking for a toenail color to match — we have your foolproof guide to the nail polishes you'll wear on rotation. Ahead, check out nine shades of polish the pros are recommending for pre-summer pedicures. From classic coral to Essie's top-selling baby blue, and the most flattering shade of marigold, find the prettiest bottles to inspire your next DIY mani-pedi — which will hopefully be followed by a weekend of R&R spent sprawled out on your favorite beach towel (be it in your backyard or on your rooftop).

Tenoverten Yes Way Rosé

The current quarantine can't stop the incoming warm weather. Pick a sheer peach polish that mirrors the drink in your wine glass (rosé, obviously).

Tenoverten tenoverten Nail Polish, $, available at Credo

OPI Nail Lacquer in Kyoto Pearl

Like a slinky white satin slip, OPI's Kyoto Pearl is a pearlescent polish so chic, no one will ever guess it was part of your spring Target haul.

OPI O.P.I Nail Lacquer in Kyoto Pearl, $, available at Target

Butter London Nail Polish in English Lavender

For that sweet spot between milky nude and springy pastels, try a sheer, cool-toned lavender.

Butter London English Lavender Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, $, available at Butter London

Zoya Sonja

Coral-infused pink is a classic pedi polish. Fans love that this $10 Zoya shade reads bright, like a blazing, sunset red.

Zoya Sonja, $, available at Zoya

Nails Inc. Living Your Best Life

If you're look for a flattering yellow, pro manicurist Michelle Saunders says a tone that falls toward the warm golden side of the color spectrum is usually the most flattering across skin tones. "Nails Inc. has a divine marigold hue, Living Your Best Life,” she says.

Nails Inc. Living Your Best Life, $, available at Nails Inc.

Essie Nail Polish in Bikini So Teeny

One of Essie's best-selling shades, Bikini So Teeny is fitting for any summer occasion and every pair of sandals in your closet. "Everyone loves this polish because it's a bright sky blue with just a hint of shimmer," says Saunders.

Essie essie Nail Polish in Bikini So Teeny, $, available at Target

Chanel Longwear Nail Colour in Turban

If you're looking for a vibrant multi-dimensional pink that stops just short of neon, this is the bottle for you. "My go-to coral is Turban by Chanel because it leans more pink than orange," says Saunders.

Chanel Longwear Nail Colour in Turban, $, available at Chanel

JINsoon Nail Polish in Tweety

A brighter white-toned yellow is also on trend for summer, says nail pro Jin Soon Choi. "This shade, Tweety, is a sunny yellow with a glossy cream finish that looks fresh and flattering across a range of skin tones," she explains.

JINsoon Nail Polish in Tweety, $, available at JinSoon

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Couture Curator

Of course, baby pink is a timeless classic. Choi tells us that this gel formula will give your subtle pedicure a little extra staying power. "I love this cotton candy-like opaque pink," she explains of Couture Curator. "It's ideal for summer because it's not too loud and will last for weeks without chipping."

Essie essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Couture Curator, $, available at Target

