Salon Worthy Nails At Home Manicure Kits

June 22, 2020 Megan Decker Shopping 0

A gift of self-care like a manicure is always a win. Whether you're treating yourself, your mom, or your best friend, it's safe to say that a little meaningful me-time goes a long way in uncertain times, like the ones we've presently found ourselves in. And if you're looking for a feel-good activity to do while spending time at home, consider the DIY nail kit.

Sure, back in the day a Dopp kit with stainless-steel nail clippers might have been a boring gift. But today, with the way nail art has blown up, manicure sets are chic and useful — with sharp trimmers, cuticle oil, topcoat, and an emery board, all held inside a carrying case that you won't want to hide inside a bathroom cabinet.

Ahead, the best manicure kits money can buy to bring the nail salon experience to your home.

Olive & June The Tool Box

If you live in L.A., you may already know the joy that is an Olive & June manicure. For the rest of us, this box — with the brand's clippers, cuticle oil, and handy Poppy polish attachment, among other goodies — is the next best thing.

Olive & June The Tool Box, $, available at Olive & June

Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

This tres chic little rose-tinted kit comes complete with all the essentials you'll need to pull off an at-home gel manicure — from a mini macaron-shaped LED lamp to a pink chip-resistant polish, cuticle stick, file, remover pads, and detailed instructions on how to nail it.

Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit Rose Crème, $, available at ASOS

Birchbox x tenoverten Exclusive At Home Manicure Kit

This just-launched kit includes $73 worth of full-size products for under $50. In addition to basics like a file and cuticle oil, you'll also get pro-grade items like a stone cuticle pusher and non-toxic setting drops to speed up dry time.

Birchbox x tenoverten Exclusive At Home Manicure Kit, $, available at Birchbox

Sephora Collection Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit

This kit has more than 100 5-star reviews at Sephora with one general theme: The tools are sharp and they work. Which is really all you need, right?

Sephora Collection Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit, $, available at Sephora

Olive & June The Studio Box

A step up from O&J's more streamlined Tool Kit is The Studio Box, which offers a nine-piece set of everything from nail polish remover to prep nails, a clean-up brush, flat-edge clipper, file, buffer cube, universal polish-bottle handle, your choice of polish, topcoat, and hydrating cuticle serum. Plus, you can use the box it's packaged in as a phone holder to nail that bird's-eye manicure shot.

Olive & June THE STUDIO BOX, $, available at Olive & June

Tweezerman #GOALS Manicure Set By Tom Bachik

 

Hollywood's resident manicurist Tom Bachik recently collaborated with Tweezerman to create this limited-edition manicure kit. The suede nail case comes equipped with a dual-sided cuticle pusher, a pair of stainless-steel clippers, a precision trimmer, and a 7-inch nail file — which happens to be the exact same style of emery board that touches Selena Gomez on the reg.

Tweezerman #GOALS Manicure Set – Curated By Tom Bachik, $, available at Tweezerman

Le Mini Macaron Maxi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit

And, if the aforementioned mini-macaron set wasn't enough for you, then perhaps it's time to invest in the maxi-deluxe kit — its larger LED-lamp design is equipped to tackle up to four fingers at a time, it comes equipped with two chip-resistant gel polishes, a cuticle stick, remover wraps, and one glittery nail file.

Le Mini Macaron Maxi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Manicure Set Nail Clippers Pedicure Kit

This comprehensive stainless steel nail tool kit does give off slight instruments-of-torture vibes, but it does have virtually every file, clipper, and more that you will ever need for a polished result at-home.

Yougai Manicure Set Nail Clippers Pedicure Kit, $, available at Amazon

Esarora Manicure Set, 20 In 1 Stainless Steel Professional Kit

Feeling blue? This 20-piece set has over 2,000 Amazon reviews to back it up, so you can feel good about this pro-level set. (Pair it with some baby-blue nail polish for ultimate synchronicity.)

esarora Manicure Set, 20 In 1 Stainless Steel Professional Kit, $, available at Amazon

Harmon Face Values Women's 5-Piece Manicure Set

On the other end of the spectrum, if all you need are the basic essentials, you won't find a better price than this $4 find.

Harmon Face Values Women's 5-Piece Manicure Set, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Flowery Nailit Pro Manicure Kit

This highly-rated gem from Ulta Beauty comes with a stainless steel nipper, clipper, and A++ dual-ended cuticle pusher.

Flowery Nailit Pro Manicure Kit, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit

If you're looking for something at a lower price-point, try the petite $22 Tweezerman Rescue Kit. It has the same four key tools in miniature form, all tucked snugly into a clear PVC pouch.

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab – Nail Treatment Set

Give your cuticles the royal treatment with this pro-approved nail care kit, which comes with full sizes of Deborah Lippman's cuticle oil, remover, cream, and a cuticle pusher and shaper.

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab – Nail Treatment Set, $, available at Sephora

Sally Hansen Beauty Tools Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit

Sally Hansen makes a manicure kit that includes a file, clipper, and cuticle buffer. The best part? The whole set is just $5 at Target.

Sally Hansen Beauty Tools Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit, $, available at Target

Skinny Dip Stay Sharp Manicure Kit

This hard-shell nail kit (which also includes tweezers and mini scissors) is especially ideal for travel; it keeps your tools intact and protects your fingers from any poking and prodding when you reach into your suitcase.

Skinny Dip Stay Sharp Manicure Kit, $, available at Nordstrom

Footnanny 10 Wellness Kit

Sure, you're probably just at home, but don't neglect your feet, folks. This at-home pedicure kit has everything you need (down to the flip flops) to get your toes looking brand new.

Footnanny 10 Wellness Kit, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

