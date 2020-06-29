Girlfriend’s New Underwear For The Black Community

Out of all the items in your wardrobe, socks and underwear — especially those of the everyday variety — are probably the two that get the least attention. Or rather, they were, before cult-favorite sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective announced them as its newest categories.

On Thursday, Girlfriend Collective launched “Everyday GF,” a four-piece line of underwear and socks that’ll have you cleaning out the contents of your drawers in the time it takes to click *Add To Cart.* In the collection, you’ll find two sock styles — quarter-length and crew-cut — in seven colorways, from terra and rosewater to daybreak and stone (swoon). Each pair is made using recycled yarn and two plastic bottles. Also available are seamless thongs and briefs, both of which come in three neutral shades — black, shell, and copper —and, too, are made of recycled yarn and one plastic bottle per pair.

Both the Everyday GF underwear and socks will be sold individually for $14, however, you’ll also have the opportunity to save when you buy two or more pairs.

To accompany the drop, the Everyday GF campaign features prominent members of BIPOC communities who are fighting, day in and day out, for equality, access, and opportunity. Those featured are author-activist Blair Imani, Yasmine Jameela of Transparent and Black, Kinsale Hueston of the Changing Womxn Collective, Naj Austin of Ethel’s Club, Lauren Ash of Black Girl in Om, Deun Ivory of A Body Home For Love, Leah Thomas of Intersectional Environmentalist and Nouri Hassan of XYNE Casting and Bipoc.network— who will all receive $10,000 from Girlfriend in order to help them and the organizations they support to reach their goals.

Girlfriend Collective will also be donating 100% of the net proceeds from the Everyday GF launch until supplies last to a number of nonprofits that support the Black community, including The Loveland Foundation, The Okra Project, and the NAACP Legal & Defense Fund, with a minimum of $20k going to each.

The sustainable activewear brand has always championed diversity on its site, featuring models of all ages, races, and sizes, so that everyone can see themselves when shopping for their next pair of leggings, sports bra, or ‘80s-style unitard. Now, they can see themselves in undies and socks, too.

See the campaign, ahead, and shop the new Everyday GF collection now.

Girlfriend Collective Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Brief, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Thong, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Quarter Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Thong, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Quarter Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Quarter Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Quarter Crew Sock, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Thong, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Brief, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Girlfriend Collective Brief, $14, available at Girlfriend Collective.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results